Rugby Championship

Westpac Stadium SOLD OUT for Boks v All Blacks

2019-07-25 09:21
Pieter-Steph du Toit (Getty)
Pieter-Steph du Toit (Getty)
Cape Town - Westpac Stadium in Wellington has been sold out for Saturday's Rugby Championship clash between the Springboks and All Blacks, New Zealand Rugby has confirmed. 

It means that 35 600 spectators will be in attendance for what is expected to be a blockbuster clash and a dress rehearsal for this year's World Cup Pool A match between the sides in Yokohama on September 21. 

In 2018 the sides met at the same venue with the Springboks securing a famous 36-34 victory against their rivals thanks to a heroic defensive effort that saw them defending their own line well after the hooter had sounded. 

"Anytime the All Blacks play South Africa it is a special occasion and it’s great to see the public once again come out in force for the first home Test of the year," New Zealand Rugby CEO Steve Tew said.

"I think people recognise the All Blacks will only play three Tests in New Zealand this year before departing for the Rugby World Cup. I know the team are grateful for the incredible support they receive and it can make all the difference in a tight match."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 09:35 (SA time). 

Teams:

New Zealand 

15 Beauden Barrett; 14 Ben Smith, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane; 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 TJ Perenara; 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Matt Todd, 6 Shannon Frizell; 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Brodie Retallick; 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody. 

Substitutes: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 18 Angus Ta'avao, 19 Vaea Fifita, 20 Dalton Papalii, 21 Aaron Smith, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 George Bridge

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Tendai Mtawarira, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Jesse Kriel

