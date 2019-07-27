NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

WATCH: Bok hero Jantjies reacts to match-saving try

2019-07-27 11:54
Herschel Jantjies (Getty)
Cape Town - As SuperSport pundit Nick Mallett said in the studios after Saturday's 16-16 draw between the All Blacks and Springboks in Wellington, Herschel Jantjies should think about retirement. 

How, after all, can he improve on what has been the perfect start to his international career?

Jantjies scored two tries and was man-of-the-match on debut against the Wallabies in Johannesburg last weekend and then, on Saturday, he scored the Boks' only try of the game in the final minute to salvage a draw for the Boks against their fiercest rivals. 

Things simply cannot get any better for Jantjies right now, and he is well on his way to the 2019 World Cup squad that will compete in Japan. 

He may only have two Tests under his belt and he may only be 23, but Jantjies has made a serious impression on the international stage. 

His effort on Saturday to get aerial and pluck that bouncing ball out of the air will go down as one of the most special Bok moments in recent times. 

Just minutes after the final whistle, SA Rugby posted a video to their Twitter page in which Jantjies was asked to describe what was going through his mind in that key moment.

"To be honest, I didn't really think ... I just wanted to get the ball in my hands and score the try," he said.

"I could have got it closer (to the uprights), but luckily he (Handre Pollard) put a great kick in at the end there and kicked it over for us."

The Boks will now have a week off before travelling to Salta to take on Argentina on August 10 in a match that could be their first chance to win a Rugby Championship since 2009. 

They will next face the All Blacks, meanwhile, in their 2019 World Cup opener in Yokohama on September 21.

 

