Rugby Championship

WATCH: All Blacks touch down in SA

2018-10-02 10:13
Steve Hansen (Getty Images)
Cape Town - The All Blacks have touched down in Johannesburg in preparation for their Rugby Championship clash against the Springboks at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 17:05.

READ: Springbok hooker: We've put Wellington win behind us

The All Blacks, fresh off their title-winning triumph against Argentina in Buenos Aires last Saturday, wasted no time it getting down to business with a series of mini challenges, including some 'tennis' and golf chipping.

The All Blacks wrapped up their sixth Rugby Championship title in the seven years the tournament has been contested with a resounding 35-17 victory over the Pumas.

The back-to-back world champions will be out for revenge against the Boks having gone down to Rassie Erasmus' men 36-34 in Wellington earlier in the tournament.

Boosting their chances is the return to action of skipper Kieran Read who sat out the win in Argentina, but will front the Boks this weekend.

Win or lose, the Boks will finish second in this year's tournament, while a bonus point victory would see them equal their best ever points return from 2013 and 2014.

A victory would also be the first time since 2009 - in the Tri-Nations - that the Boks have beaten the All Blacks in both tournament Tests.

Fixtures
Saturday, 06 October 2018
South Africa v New Zealand, Loftus Versfeld 17:05
Sunday, 07 October 2018
Argentina v Australia, Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena 00:40
Saturday, 03 November 2018
England v South Africa, Twickenham Stadium 17:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
