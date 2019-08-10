NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

WATCH | All Black Scott Barrett sees RED!

2019-08-10 13:42
Cape Town - The Wallabies have beaten the All Blacks 47-26 in their Rugby Championship encounter in Perth on Saturday but not without a dramatic incident just before half-time.

And that was a straight red card handed out to All Black lock, Scott Barrett.

Referee Jérôme Garcès pinged the forward for a shoulder charge as Wallaby captain Michael Hooper took the ball up. 

But what do you think? Was it a straight red?

Have a look below and let us know by tweeting us @Sport24News - or email mysport@sport24.co.za.

WATCH the incident below

 

