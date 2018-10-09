NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Wasps coach: No 'bad blood' with Willie, Boks

2018-10-09 10:44
Willie le Roux
Willie le Roux (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Wasps director of rugby Dai Young says there is no bad blood with fullback Willie le Roux or Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.

Le Roux's playing time for Wasps this season has been limited because of his involvement with the Springboks in their Rugby Championship campaign. 

Young admits that he expected to have Le Roux available for at least some of the Rugby Championship, but instead the 29-year-old started all six fixtures in the tournament. 

In the process, Le Roux has cemented his place as South Africa's first-choice fullback and he will wear the No 15 jersey at next year's World Cup in Japan. 

It would have been a frustrating time for Young and the Wasps management, especially given the fact that Le Roux is in his last year with the club.

"I want to make it clear that no one broke any trust or created any animosity. We didn’t know how many games he was going to play and the situation was something we had not planned for.," Young told Rugby Pass in an exclusive interview.

"Rassie wasn’t going to be ringing me up and saying 'this is my team for next week' and why should he, which meant there was an unknown factor and Willie didn’t know if he would be involved for two, four or six games.

"We had no real direct contact with South Africa and it was through the player. The reality of it is that Willie thought his international career was over but there was a change of regime and Rassie made it clear he wanted him back in. That was something we hadn’t accounted for because we didn’t expect him to be playing in the Rugby Championship or involved in the November tour by the Springboks.

"There hasn’t been a break down between Wasps, the player or South Africa and there isn’t any bad feeling."

Young added that he would be sitting down with Le Roux to discuss the player's club future beyong the World Cup.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Boks facing scrumhalf crisis for European tour

18 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rassie says he was forced to sub star duo Sam Cane broke neck at Loftus, forced to stay in SA Fitzpatrick in hilarious on-air celebration, Skinstad in despair Bakkies joins flood of well-wishers for injured Cane Why Rassie should be kicking himself
5 talking points: Springboks v All Blacks Nick Mallett: The Boks are back! Cricket great Hayden fractures spine in surf accident Bok player ratings: Loftus implosion can't hide positives Rassie says he was forced to sub star duo

Fixtures
Saturday, 03 November 2018
England v South Africa, Twickenham Stadium 17:00
Saturday, 10 November 2018
France v South Africa, Stade de France 18:00
France v South Africa, Stade de France 22:05
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Has the recently completed Rugby Championship changed the way you see next year's Rugby World Cup panning out?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 