NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Wallabies wallop All Blacks after Barrett sees red

2019-08-10 13:38
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 10: The referee shows Sc
The referee shows Scott Barrett of the All Blacks the red card during the 2019 Rugby Championship Test Match between the Australian Wallabies and the New Zealand All Blacks at Optus Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Related Links

Perth - Australia scored a stunning 47-26 upset over a shellshocked New Zealand side reduced to 14 men in a pulsating Rugby Championship clash Saturday for a major confidence boost ahead of the World Cup.

WATCH: All Black Scott Barrett sees red!

A power-packed All Blacks were widely tipped to retain a stranglehold over their trans-Tasman rivals in Perth, but a red card for Scott Barrett in the dying seconds of the first half for a dangerous shoulder charge made it an uphill battle.

He was only the fourth All Black ever to be sent off, with Sonny Bill Williams the last, against the British and Irish Lions in 2017.

New Zealand went to the break 16-12 behind and in a game that doubled as the opening Bledisloe Cup clash between the arch rivals, they never recovered.

It was a major blow ahead of their World Cup defence and follows a narrow 20-16 victory over the Pumas last month before a scrappy 16-16 draw against the Springboks two weeks ago, raising serious questions over their all-conquering dominance.

All Blacks coach Steve Hanson tested positional combinations in their opening two Rugby Championship matches, but against Australia he reverted to what is considered close to his starting 15 for their first game of the World Cup in Japan next month.

But even before Barrett was sent packing, they struggled with ill discipline, giving away three penalties in the opening stanza, all converted by Christian Lealiifano, with Australia dominating possession and territory.

It didn't get better in the second half, with the Wallabies pressing their advantage with two early tries to rock the All Blacks' confidence and keep alive their hopes of getting their hands back on the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2002.

The trans-Tasman rivals play the return leg in Auckland next week.

The win is a huge boost for Australian coach Michael Cheika with his gamble in changing up the back-line paying off. A livewire Reece Hodge was a handful, James O'Connor, in his first start in six years, slotted in seamlessly and Lealiifano was his usual calm presence.

It gave Australia their first back-to-back victories in the Rugby Championship since 2016.

They threatened from the outset and the pressure paid off with a converted penalty after seven minutes.

Australia quickly raced 10-0 ahead with O'Connor sending a lovely one-handed off-load to Hodge who sprinted to the line for a try.

Rattled, the All Blacks hauled themselves into the game with Anton Lienert-Brown flopping onto a bouncing grubber kick to get their first points of the game.

And they snatched the lead on 16 minutes after a turnover, with Dane Coles making a break and Reiko Ioane punishing Australia by dotting down for his 23rd try.

But another converted penalty put Australia back on top before Barrett's clumsy shoulder charge caught Michael Hooper on the head and French referee Jerome Garces sent him off.

Tries from Nic White and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto within eight minutes of the re-start left New Zealand with a near impossible task.

They pegged one back through Beauden Barrett before Marika Koroibete powered over for another Australian five-pointer and Hodge then got his second.

Ngani Laumape got a consolation try, before Kurtely Beale rubbed salt in the wounds with the Wallabies' sixth try in the final minutes.

Scorers

Australia

Tries: Reece Hodge (2), Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Nic White, Marika Koroibete, Kurtley Beale

Conversions: Christian Lealiifano (2), Matt Toomua (2)

Penalties: Christian Lealiifano (3)

New Zealand

Tries: Anton Lienert-Brown, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Ngani Laumape

Conversions: Richie Mo'unga (3)

Teams

Australia

15 Kurtley Beale, 14 Reece Hodge, 13 James O'Connor, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Christian Lealiifano, 9 Nic White, 8 Isi Naisarani, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5 Rory Arnold, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Tolu Latu, 1 Scott Sio

Substitutes: 16 Folau Fainga'a, 17 James Slipper, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Adam Coleman, 20 Luke Jones, 21 Will Genia, 22 Matt Toomua, 23 Tom Banks

New Zealand

15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Ben Smith, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Sam Cane, 6 Ardie Savea, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Dane Coles, 1 Joe Moody

Substitutes: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Atu Moli, 18 Angus Ta'avao, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Matt Todd, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Ngani Laumape, 23 George Bridge

Read more on:    wallabies  |  all blacks  |  rugby championship  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks brace for Rugby Championship title push Proteas: Nkwe jumps into icy deep end Wallabies wallop All Blacks after Barrett sees red WP breeze past Pumas, return to winning ways SA Schools overpower Wales in Stellenbosch
Boks: Is Marx's halo slipping a bit? Staying in JHB: Jantjies extends Lions contract Gary Kirsten accepts coaching gig in SA Faf looks forward to 'good things' with Proteas Cricket SA pushing full steam ahead with domestic restructure

Fixtures
Saturday, 10 August 2019
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena 21:40
Saturday, 17 August 2019
South Africa v Argentina, Loftus Versfeld 17:05
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Did the Springboks' performance against the All Blacks in Wellington change your belief in who will win the Rugby World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 