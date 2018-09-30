Wallabies coach not happy with ref after Bok loss

Cape
Town - Under-fire Wallabies coach Michael
Cheika was not happy with referee Jerome Garces following
his sides loss to the Springboks on Saturday.
Cheika watched on as his side
fell to a 23-12 defeat
to the Boks in Port Elizabeth, but he was clearly annoyed with some of the
calls that Garces made throughout the contest.
READ: Rob Houwing's Springbok player ratings
Never one to hold back, Cheika
used his post-match press conference to highlight two instances where he felt
his side had been let down by the referee.
He said the Boks had gotten away
with incorrect numbers at the lineout, while he also believed that Bok
scrumhalf Faf de Klerk should have been yellow-carded for a deliberate
slap-down in the second half.
"In the games we play, when
there is a slap-down, our guy keeps going to the sin bin," Cheika said.
"They're playing a hard line
speed, arms are up in front of the ball and nobody is going anywhere. We need
to get some clarity around that because we're trying to play attacking footy
and maybe we shouldn't. Maybe we should play more kicking."
On the lineouts, Cheika was
equally upset.
"They steal one from us when
they've got six and we've got five, and it's play on," he said, before
also suggesting that the Boks had been offsides on more than one occasion at
the lineout.