THIS should be Bok team for Pumas

Cape Town - A
third successive, noticeably "experimental" Springbok line-up of the season? Or
the start of the increasingly time-challenged process of funnelling it down to
a more obvious first team?
If Springbok
head coach Rassie Erasmus, his split-resources policy having worked to a
praiseworthy degree over the course of the unbeaten respective Wallaby and All
Black Tests, chooses the former route again for the decisive closing Rugby
Championship fixture against Argentina in Salta in just under a fortnight, then
his combination will naturally be much harder to predict.
But there
will also be a fair clamour, considering the log-leading Boks’ tantalising
closeness to the trophy in this abbreviated Championship year, for him to throw
the Full Monty, in many senses, at the date with the Pumas.
Not only
that, but Erasmus is also running short of matches - only two to follow after
the trip to South America - in which to prime his most senior personnel for
that red-letter first RWC 2019 date with New Zealand in Yokohama on September
21.
So if he is
going to deem Salta the fitting place to lay his A-team cards more profoundly
on the table, it raises the intriguing thought of what that first XV may look
like on Saturday week (21:40 kick-off, SA time).
Both his
match-day combos thus far have earned rousing results in differing ways: the
first by comfortably downing Australia 35-17 on home soil, the second by earning
a tenacious 16-16 draw with New Zealand on their own formidable turf.
It gives him
a pleasant sort of dilemma.
A personal
inclination - if the Bok mastermind is, indeed, swayed toward taking the
first-choices route - would be to retain the nucleus of the starting line-up
who ran out in Wellington, especially as there is a fortnight between games so
less of a need, arguably, to fret over workloads or knocks and bumps.
That would
mean, if I had the luxury of selecting it, that exactly two-thirds (10) of the
personnel entrusted with jerseys 1-15 in the Cake Tin would keep their berths for
Salta, providing a healthy enough sense of continuity at a time when that
should be pursued with increased vigour.
It might
include one positional switch, if strong-thighed S’bu Nkosi - better on the
right wing against Australia, I felt, than Makazole Mapimpi was on the left against
New Zealand - earns a recall at his Sharks franchise colleague’s expense;
in-form Cheslin Kolbe’s attractive versatility across the back three could see
him fairly seamlessly cross sides to No 11 from No 14 duties if that is felt
prudent.
Where else
could the Bok XV who held the world champions potentially strengthen, for what
might be a rough-and-tumble old clash against the Pumas?
Certainly
Trevor Nyakane springs quickest to mind after his sturdy showing as tighthead
starter against the Wallabies, and then the way he helped transform the Bok
scrum at a critical time, from the bench, in Wellington.
That low
centre of core strength makes him difficult for a rival loose-head to pack down
against, and he would only add to likely Bok bossing of that set-piece (at the
expense of Frans Malherbe, if preferred) against an Argentinean side labouring
noticeably these days in that area after their majesty of old.
Neither of
South Africa’s two different centre pairings have set the world alight – that
said, they haven’t disgraced either - across the Johannesburg and Wellington
Tests, so perhaps the time has come, after two solid appearances as a
substitute, for veteran Frans Steyn to have a timely crack as a starter in the
inside channel.
He might
just be a catalyst for Lukhanyo Am to earn more space for his corkscrewing potential
for raids over the advantage line - although Erasmus may have the odd,
lingering concern still over whether the beefy Steyn is suitably conditioned yet
for playing the lion’s share of a Test match.
Still, Salta
seems the perfect opportunity to put that to a rigorous examination.
While speedy
Kwagga Smith had a promising enough outing at open-side flank against the All
Blacks, a possible “arm-wrestle” against the Pumas is just as likely, I believe,
to convince the Bok coach to restore the considerably more robustly-built
Francois Louw to the starting mix in Salta.
The
versatile Bath-based stalwart played a superb game (albeit at No 8 then)
against the Wallabies, and then made a firm nuisance of himself over the ball
once more against the All Blacks in a 12-minute cameo off the splinters.
Then there’s
the developing Faf de Klerk/Herschel Jantjies hot potato - a pleasing state of
affairs, of course - at scrumhalf.
While I
agree with the view that if a World Cup final featuring the Springboks were
played tomorrow, the more seasoned figure of De Klerk would be the likeliest
first choice and that wunderkind Jantjies’s development needs to be deftly managed,
the Salta showdown is not that RWC showpiece.
But in the
same breath, isn’t it also an appropriate enough occasion to further the
Stormers dynamo’s strides by entrusting him with the starting place for only
the second time in his extremely fledgling international career?
The very
fact that De Klerk failed concussion-related protocols after a mishap in the
Wellington Test also suggests that being nursed back with a more peripheral
(bench?) role in Argentina might not be the worst course of action: it is not
as though, after 22 Test appearances, we don’t know what the UK-based customer
can do.
Fitness-related issues may intervene
over the next week and a half, but this is the Bok team (one or two most notably
borderline, alternative selections mentioned in brackets) I would choose for Salta:
15 Willie le
Roux, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Frans Steyn (Damian de Allende), 11
Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Herschel Jantjies (Faf de Klerk), 8 Duane
Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Francois Louw, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben
Etzebeth (RG Snyman), 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff
(Tendai Mtawarira).
*Follow our chief writer on Twitter:
@RobHouwing