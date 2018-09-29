NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Springboks win error-strewn PE Test against Wallabies

2018-09-29 18:51
Faf de Klerk (Gallo Images)
Faf de Klerk (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springboks made it back-to-back victories with a hard-fought win over the Wallabies in their Rugby Championship clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

As it happened: Springboks v Wallabies

Rassie Erasmus' side won 23-12 after leading 20-12 at half-time.

Having shocked the All Blacks 36-34 in Wellington, New Zealand a fortnight ago, the Boks were looking for revenge against a Wallaby side they had lost 23-18 to in Brisbane three weeks ago.

And after the first quarter of the match a record score appeared likely as the home side raced into a 14-0 lead thanks to two converted tries by wing Aphiwe Dyantyi - after 27 seconds - and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk.

To their credit, however, the Wallabies same back strongly with two tries of their own before the half-time hooter - by centre Reece Hodge and No 9 Will Genia - and in fact 'won' the last 60 minutes of the match, 12-9.

As was the case in Wellington, the Boks were asked to make countless tackles as the visitors threw everything at their hosts.

Thankfully from a Bok point of view, the dam wall held firm and three Handre Pollard penalties, to go with his two first half conversions, saw the men in green and gold pick up four log points for their victory.

The Wallabies left empty-handed as they were left to rue a number of handling errors, often due to butter-fingers when in the Boks' 22m-area.

In next Saturday's final round of Rugby Championship matches, the Boks welcome the All Blacks to Loftus Versfeld (17:05), while the Wallabies head to Salta in Argentina to tackle the Pumas (00:40 on Sunday SA time).

The All Blacks have the opportunity of wrapping up the title with victory over Argentina in Buenos Aires in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Damian Willemse

Australia

15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Israel Folau, 13 Reece Hodge, 12 Matt Toomua, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Kurtley Beale, 9 Will Genia, 8 David Pocock, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Izack Rodda, 4 Adam Coleman, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 Folau Fainga'a, 1 Scott Sio

Substitutes: 16 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17 Sekope Kepu, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rory Arnold, 20 Rob Simmons, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Bernard Foley, 23 Jack Maddocks

Read more on:    springboks  |  wallabies  |  rugby championship  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Classy WP too hot to handle for Sharks

2018-09-29 15:46

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Springboks 23-12 Wallabies Springboks win error-strewn PE Test against Wallabies Kolisi wants massive Bok effort against Wallabies Koepka shaken after hitting spectator Classy WP too hot to handle for Sharks
CSA’s summer: Real threat of ‘perfect storm’ Greg Clark chats to Sport24 Banyana Banyana into top 50 in latest FIFA rankings Serena pulls plug on China Open, season looks over HBO throws in towel on live boxing coverage

Fixtures
Saturday, 29 September 2018
South Africa v Australia, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:05
Sunday, 30 September 2018
Argentina v New Zealand, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 00:40
Saturday, 06 October 2018
South Africa v New Zealand, Loftus Versfeld 17:05
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Following the win over the All Blacks in Wellington, Springbok supporters will be counting down the days until the return fixture at Loftus on October 6. How do you see that match ending?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Andy Murray plays 'football' tennis with Wayne Rooney
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 