NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Springboks understand the difficulty of Argentina challenge

2019-08-05 21:40
Matt Proudfoot (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The two Tests against Argentina, starting with Saturday’s challenging encounter in Salta, will provide the Springboks with more opportunities to prepare for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, Matt Proudfoot (assistant coach) said in Buenos Aires on Monday.

The Springboks assembled in the Argentine capital over the weekend after completing a week of training Auckland, New Zealand.

The Pumas host the Springboks in the high altitude of Salta this weekend in the final Test of the truncated Rugby Championship, and the two teams then play each other a week later in Pretoria.

The Springboks have a one-point advantage over the All Blacks at the top of the Rugby Championship standings after a bonus-point win over the Wallabies in Johannesburg and a thrilling comeback draw with New Zealand in Wellington.

Proudfoot said the South Africans have their feet firmly planted on the ground, and they will not get ahead of themselves as they build towards Saturday’s third and final Rugby Championship clash of the year.

“We understand the challenges of playing in Salta, having won one and lost one there, and we know it will be another big challenge for us on Saturday,” said Proudfoot.

“We will be making some brave calls this week, as we did against Australia and New Zealand in the last three weeks, as we prepare for this very important Pumas challenge.

“We understand the challenge of the game having come here last year and losing in Mendoza. We played them before that in Salta and won, and the year before that we lost to them in Salta. So we are well aware of the challenge that the Pumas pose when you play them at home.”

A Springbok win in hostile away conditions will be a big incentive for the team.

“We would like to win the game, but our focus is to just continue with the momentum we built (against the Wallabies and All Blacks) and preparing for the World Cup,” said Proudfoot.

“All four teams in the Rugby Championship are scrambling for momentum at the moment, to try and pick up some momentum before we go to the RWC.

“We have this week and next week Argentina travel to South Africa, so I think it is two nice weeks where the two of us can pick up momentum, and use the opportunities to test the depth in our squads and our strategies before the RWC.”

Having arriving arrived in two groups in Buenos Aires, the Springboks set out to fine-tune their match preparations on Monday.

Rassie Erasmus, the national director of rugby, will announce the Springbok team on Wednesday afternoon (local time).

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ottis’s Proteas: Stunners who turned too sickly Proteas: The sudden death of the head coach position CSA shakeup: Uncertainty over Faf is scary Boks to roll out strongest XV for Salta showdown? KP calls for Boucher to coach Proteas
CSA shakeup: Uncertainty over Faf is scary Proteas: The sudden death of the head coach position Bulls on the hunt for Pieter-Steph - report Bok skipper set to return to action Dark day for PSL fans: SABC can't afford broadcasting rights

Fixtures
Saturday, 10 August 2019
Australia v New Zealand, Perth Oval 11:45
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena 21:40
Saturday, 17 August 2019
South Africa v Argentina, Loftus Versfeld 17:05
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Did the Springboks' performance against the All Blacks in Wellington change your belief in who will win the Rugby World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 