NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Springboks say 16-16 'win' no pointer to World Cup

2019-07-27 20:23
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Wellington - The Springboks celebrated their last-gasp, 16-16 draw with the All Blacks as a win on Saturday but said it would have no bearing on their blockbuster clash at the Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen meanwhile said he was "quietly excited" with the way his side performed, despite Herschel Jantjies' late converted try which left the scores level.

While the Boks were jubilant, the All Blacks trudged from the field in Wellington as if they had lost. The two sides will meet again in the World Cup group stage on September 21.

"We won 16-all," is how Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus described the result. "We take a lot of belief out of this game." 

The Springboks dominated the first half only to trail 7-6 at the break, and were then outplayed in the second half before producing the equalising try in the final minute. 

"We certainly take a lot of positives out of this because (New Zealand) are the world's number one team, they're the benchmark. We all strive to be where they are," Erasmus said. 

However, Erasmus it was no indication of what shape the teams would be in when they meet in Japan in two months, with the loser likely to face Ireland in the quarter-finals.

He pointed to the build-up to the 2011 World Cup, when South Africa also beat New Zealand but it was the All Blacks who went on to win the ultimate prize.

Hansen, bidding for a third consecutive world title after also guiding the All Blacks to victory 2015, played down the draw and the All Blacks' error count, which was especially high in the first half. 

"We've got a plan, we're reasonably happy with where we're going," he said.

"Whilst I know a lot of people won't be happy with a lot of mistakes, neither are we, but we're also seeing enough things in our game to get quietly excited."

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: All Blacks 16-16 Springboks Former Springbok becomes US citizen Bok ratings: Powered by Kolbe's heart Jantjies magic secures Boks a draw in Wellington WATCH: Bok hero Jantjies reacts to match-saving try
The Great All Blacks v Springboks Debate Bafana Bafana climb FIFA rankings after AFCON showing NZ v Boks: 4 tasty Cake Tin matchups Venter: I'd be surprised to see All Blacks run away with victory Highlands Park stays home for Kaizer Chiefs crowd-puller

Fixtures
Saturday, 10 August 2019
Australia v New Zealand, Perth Oval 11:45
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena 21:40
Saturday, 17 August 2019
South Africa v Argentina, Loftus Versfeld 17:05
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will win next weekend's rematch in Wellington?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 