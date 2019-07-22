SA Rugby aims for 60% black representation by 2030

Cape Town - SA Rugby reportedly wants 60% of teams from provincial level upwards to consist of players of colour by 2030.

This was revealed by Afrikaans newspaper Rapport on Sunday.

The report added that managers at SA Rugby and provincial unions should also be transformed up to this level.

The newspaper's sources said the targets were communicated to the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture at the end of June.

At present, the Springboks have a target of 50% players of colour in this year's Rugby World Cup squad.

The Springbok team in this past weekend's Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies had eight players of colour in the starting XV and three on the bench.

Eleven out of 23 equates to 48% for the match-day squad.

The Boks are currently in New Zealand where they tackle the All Blacks in Wellington on Saturday.

Kick-off is scheduled for 09:35 (SA time).