NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Rassie says he was forced to sub star duo

2018-10-08 08:46
Faf de Klerk
Faf de Klerk (Photo supplied by SA Rugby)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says he was forced to substitute star duo Faf de Klerk and Willie le Roux during Saturday’s 32-30 defeat to the All Blacks in Pretoria.

READ: Springboks v All Blacks - 5 talking points

The Boks threw away a 30-13 lead after 59 minutes and many pundits felt a rash of substitutions had disrupted the team's rhythm.

Erasmus made all eight of his substitutions in the final quarter of the game but at least two of those were injury enforced, the coach stressed.

“Willie got a concussion and failed his HIA (head injury assessment). Faf was cramping. So that was two swaps at the same time, with two big decision-makers coming off," Erasmus said at the post-match press conference.

Erasmus’ first substitution came straight after the Boks had leapt to a 30-13 lead, with Vincent Koch replacing Frans Malherbe at tighthead prop.

"Frans Malherbe said he was tired and needed to come off earlier," Erasmus continued.

A minute after the All Blacks reduced the deficit to 30-18 in the 61st minute, RG Snyman replaced Eben Etzebeth at lock.

Over the next 11 minutes, the Boks made a further five substitutions (Damian Willemse for Le Roux - 65min; Sikhumbizo Notshe for Francois Louw - 69min; Embrose Papier for De Klerk (72nd min); Bongi Mbonambi for Malcolm Marx (72nd min) and Tendai Mtawarira for Steven Kitshoff (73rd min).

The All Blacks scored again in the 75th minute and by the time Elton Jantjies came on for Damian de Allende in the 77th minute, the Boks were struggling to hold on.

Eramus said the players would learn from the experience.

“New Zealand made better use of their bench. I also have to take responsibility because I was the one making the subs," the coach added.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

WATCH: Fit-again Serfontein scores for Montpellier

2018-10-08 09:07

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Sam Cane broke neck at Loftus, forced to stay in SA Bok player ratings: Loftus implosion can't hide positives Nick Mallett: The Boks are back! 5 talking points: Springboks v All Blacks 11 staggering stats that will have you baffled as to how the Boks lost!
5 talking points: Springboks v All Blacks Nick Mallett: The Boks are back! Cricket great Hayden fractures spine in surf accident Bok player ratings: Loftus implosion can't hide positives Rassie says he was forced to sub star duo

Fixtures
Saturday, 03 November 2018
England v South Africa, Twickenham Stadium 17:00
Saturday, 10 November 2018
France v South Africa, Stade de France 18:00
France v South Africa, Stade de France 22:05
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Has the recently completed Rugby Championship changed the way you see next year's Rugby World Cup panning out?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 