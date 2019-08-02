Rassie satisfied as Boks leave NZ for Argentina

Cape Town - Coach Rassie Erasmus says the Springboks have achieved what they set out to do as they
concluded their training camp in New Zealand with a final field session at the
Ponsonby Rugby Club ground in Auckland on Friday morning.
Almost half of the squad and
management are set to travel to Argentina later on Friday night from Auckland,
while the rest of the South African travelling party is due to fly out to
Buenos Aires on Sunday.
The full squad will train
together again on Monday morning in the Argentine capital, where the South
Africans will be staying until next Thursday before flying out to Salta.
Next Saturday's Test against
the Pumas, in the high altitude conditions of Salta, is the Springboks’ final
match of the shortened 2019 Rugby Championship.
Following the Salta encounter,
the Springboks and Argentina will meet for a second week in a row on Saturday
17 August at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, in what will be the South Africans’
final home match before the official announcement of the 2019 Rugby World Cup
squad on Monday, 26 August.
Speaking on Friday in
Auckland, Erasmus said he was happy with the outcome of the week's preparation
activities in Auckland.
“We chose to stay behind in
Auckland (after the Wellington Test) mainly for two reasons,” said Erasmus
shortly after his squad finished their final training session on Kiwi soil.
“Firstly, to cut down on the
amount of traveling time between New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina.
“And secondly, we had some
good team building exercises, while we used the time together to fit in some
extra training time with the squad.
“We have grown into a very
tight unit, so looking back at the past week I think we ticked both those
boxes.”
The Springboks have a
one-point lead over holders New Zealand in the build-up to the final round of Rugby Championship next weekend. Australia and New Zealand play in
Perth in next Saturday's early match and that is followed by the Salta
encounter between the Pumas and Springboks (kick-off 21:40 SA time).
The Springbok team for next
Saturday’s match in Salta will be named on
Wednesday afternoon (SA time).