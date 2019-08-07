NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Rassie: Pumas will be fired up

2019-08-07 21:02
Rassie Erasmus (Supplied)
Rassie Erasmus (Supplied)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springboks can clinch the Rugby Championship for the first time since 2009 with a bonus point victory over Argentina in Salta on Saturday and coach Rassie Erasmus is under no illusions as to just how difficult that task might be. 

Erasmus has named an extremely strong side for the fixture, although it will feature an all new front row from the team that drew 16-all with the All Blacks in New Zealand two weeks ago.

Erasmus described this weekend's upcoming encounter as another very important opportunity to build momentum towards the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

“The Pumas are a very difficult team to play at home and they will be fired up for this one in front of their passionate crowd in Salta,” said the Bok coach.

Regarding the tweaked front row, Erasmus said: “This Test is a good opportunity for Bongi and Trevor to start next to ‘Beast’, who has a wealth of experience from playing more than 100 Tests for the Springboks.

“We all know about the massively difficult forward threat of Argentina, however, they are a clever side with skill and pace out wide so we will have to be alert on defence right until the final whistle,” said Erasmus.

The match kicks off on Saturday at 21:40 (SA time).

Teams

Argentina

15 Emiliano Boffelli; 14 Santiago Cordero, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Ramiro Moyano; 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Tomas Cubelli; 8 Facundo Isa, 7 Javier Ortega Desio, 6 Pablo Matera (captain); 5 Marcos Kremer, 4 Matias Alemanno; 3 Juan Figallo, 2 Agustin Creevy, 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Substitutes: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Tomas Lezana, 21 Gonzalo Bertanou, 22 Benjamin Urdapilleta, 23 Joaquin Tuculet

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, RG Snyman, Francois Louw, Herschel Jantjies, Frans Steyn, Jesse Kriel.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Cricket SA, SACA relationship reaches 'all-time low' CSA boss on why Gibson's contract extension never happened Pakistan dump SA coach Mickey Arthur after World Cup flop Tendulkar on Steyn: Among the top bowlers I've faced Steyn among bumper list of stars for Mzansi Super League
Proteas: Is Bavuma being primed to lead? Bok skipper Kolisi starts for WP against Pumas Cricket SA, SACA relationship reaches 'all-time low' Cash-strapped SABC to screen MSL 2.0 Van Zyl to lead Bulls as Tuks star debuts

Fixtures
Saturday, 10 August 2019
Australia v New Zealand, Perth Oval 11:45
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena 21:40
Saturday, 17 August 2019
South Africa v Argentina, Loftus Versfeld 17:05
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Did the Springboks' performance against the All Blacks in Wellington change your belief in who will win the Rugby World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 