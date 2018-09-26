Rassie not reading much into Australia’s loss to Argentina

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says they will by no means be underestimating the Wallabies in Saturday’s Rugby Championship encounter in Port Elizabeth.

The Springboks are on a high following a 36-34 win over the All Blacks, while the Wallabies head into the clash on the back of a 23-19 home loss to Argentina.

“I don’t think you should read too much into that loss,” Erasmus said, as quoted by Netwerk24.

Erasmus pointed to the fact that the Boks had suffered back-to-back losses to Argentina (32-19, Mendoza) and Australia (23-18, Brisbane) prior to upsetting New Zealand.

“It’s the year before the World Cup and all the teams are trying a few things and testing a few players - sometimes it will cost you a match."

Erasmus added that he felt the Wallabies were “not as sharp” against Argentina. “I also think the Pumas’ performance is showing an upwards curve.”

Erasmus will name his match-day 23 on Thursday, with Saturday’s Test at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium scheduled for 17:05.