Rassie clears up confusion over Faf's failed HIA test

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says scrumhalf Faf de Klerk did not return to the playing field against the All Blacks due to a failed Head Injury Assessment (HIA) test.



De Klerk was replaced by Herschel Jantjies early in the second half, but never returned to the action, with Jantjies going on to score a try after the hooter which sealed a 16-all draw.



De Klerk went off for an HIA test, but there was some confusion as De Klerk appeared to come down the tunnel to return, but was not allowed to do so.



Erasmus told reporters afterwards that the incident was a result of a communication issue and that De Klerk had indeed failed his HIA test.



"He actually failed the HIA. There was a little bit of a communication gap because of the time limit.



"I was getting a bit upset because we couldn’t hear back if he failed or didn’t fail it, because there is a time limit on it. But he actually failed the HIA and we didn’t get the communication back in time. Even so, he failed it so it doesn’t matter."



Erasmus added that he was highly impressed by Jantjies' efforts.



"Try scoring looks like it is a really simple thing for him at this level. With a guy like him, if you can keep his natural game flowing and not overcoach him too much on all the technical things.



"His service is nice and crisp, his feeling for the game and support play is a great thing that he brings to the game. If we keep encouraging that and don't over-coach him in his weaknesses, he will keep improving and doing the things he did."