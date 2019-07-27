NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Rassie: Boks got 'lucky in a big way'

2019-07-27 14:18
Rassie Erasmus
Rassie Erasmus (Getty Images)
Wellington - Coach Rassie Erasmus said the Springboks were "lucky in a big way" after a last-gasp try by scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies snatched a thrilling 16-16 draw with world title-holders New Zealand in the Rugby Championship.

The dress-rehearsal for their highly anticipated World Cup opener didn't disappoint as South Africa were on top in the first half but fell away in the second until Jantjies' crucial score at the death.

"For the first 35 minutes we played really well. In the second half I think they totally dominated except the last minute," Erasmus said. 

"So, fairly lucky in a big way."

Although the All Blacks were outplayed for most of the first half in Wellington they still managed to turn with a 7-6 lead, scoring their only try of the game just before the break.

But while they took control in the second half they were restricted to penalties as they built a 16-9 lead.

Then, in a reversal of the first half, the game ended with the Springboks storming back.

Jantjies grabbed a bouncing ball to score his try in the final minute, with Handre Pollard kicking the conversion under pressure to leave the scores level.


 

