Pollard warns All Blacks: Steyn can still kick 60m!

Cape Town - Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard has reminded opposition teams that in Frans Steyn the Boks have a player who can kick penalty goals from almost anywhere.

The 32-year-old Steyn has been named on the bench for Saturday's clash against the All Blacks in Wellington as he continues his comeback onto the international stage with the 2019 World Cup in mind.

He will operate as the flyhalf back-up with Pollard starting in the No 10 jersey, and Pollard told New Zealand media this week that Steyn could still kick monster penalty goals of up to and over 60m.

"Absolutely, that’s not changed," Pollard said.

"Frans is such a great guy. He’s got so much experience. He's not that old compared to some of the old guys in our team.