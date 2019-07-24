NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Pollard warns All Blacks: Steyn can still kick 60m!

2019-07-24 16:24
Frans Steyn
Frans Steyn (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard has reminded opposition teams that in Frans Steyn the Boks have a player who can kick penalty goals from almost anywhere. 

The 32-year-old Steyn has been named on the bench for Saturday's clash against the All Blacks in Wellington as he continues his comeback onto the international stage with the 2019 World Cup in mind. 

He will operate as the flyhalf back-up with Pollard starting in the No 10 jersey, and Pollard told New Zealand media this week that Steyn could still kick monster penalty goals of up to and over 60m. 

"Absolutely, that’s not changed," Pollard said.

"Frans is such a great guy. He’s got so much experience. He's not that old compared to some of the old guys in our team.

"It's great having Frans here. He’s such a great team man, he tries to help out wherever he can. He's such a versatile player, he can also do anything from 10 to 15."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 09:35 (SA time). 

Teams:

New Zealand

TBA

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Tendai Mtawarira, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Jesse Kriel

 

