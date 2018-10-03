NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Pollard: All Blacks will be firing at 120%

2018-10-03 14:29
Handre Pollard and Elton Jantjies
Handre Pollard and Elton Jantjies (Getty Imaeges)
Cape Town - Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard expects an onslaught from the All Blacks when the teams clash in a Rugby Championship encounter in Pretoria on Saturday.

READ: History gives All Blacks upper hand at Loftus

The Springboks upset the odds when they stunned the All Blacks 36-34 in Wellington last month and Pollard believes the Kiwis will be out to gain revenge at Loftus Versfeld.

“If you go back in history, every time the All Blacks lose a Test match, they come back firing at 120%, especially the next time they play the same team,” Pollard said at a press conference in Pretoria on Tuesday, as quoted by Netwerk24.

“They don’t like losing and will be eager to rectify it. We know they will be even more accurate and physical, but we’re at home, and it’s up to us to match that.”

Despite backing up their win in Wellington with a 23-12 defeat of the Wallabies in Port Elizabeth last Saturday, Pollard said the Boks were striving to be more accurate.

“We have lots of confidence, but Saturday is a big test. We want to keep the momentum, also with an eye on the year-end tour (to Europe). You can expect people to have higher expectations after Wellington. We’re focusing on the process and it’s good to know what we’re capable of, but you have to deliver these performances on a weekly basis.”

Both squads for this weekend’s match will be named on Thursday.

