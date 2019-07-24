Official! Rassie strongly revisits Cake Tin recipe

Cape Town - You might say that Rassie Erasmus plans to defy science.

If it is true that lightning doesn’t strike the same spot twice, the Springbok coach doggedly aims to disprove the view against the All Blacks in Wellington on Saturday (09:35 kick-off).

Not only will he seek a second successive Bok triumph in the “Cake Tin”, but on Wednesday it was confirmed that he will overwhelmingly employ the same group of players to engineer it with.

Erasmus’s starting XV will contain 11 of the personnel who began the corresponding fixture (that memorable 36-34 shock victory) at Westpac Stadium in 2018 - 73.33 percent - and 17 of the fuller match-day 23 (73.91 percent).

It might have been more, of course, but for the intrusion of injury this time around to figures like regular captain Siya Kolisi and nippy left-wing Aphiwe Dyantyi.

What’s more, the ever-pivotal area of the tight five will feature the identical troops who fronted up so admirably from the outset at the venue last year: the front row of Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx and Frans Malherbe and lock pairing Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert.

The Bok side also features a fourth start in green and gold for Toulouse-based pocket rocket and former Newlands sweetheart Cheslin Kolbe, who played the entire second half of last year’s nail-biter off the bench due to Lukhanyo Am being forced off the park by injury.

So the message from Erasmus seems pretty plain: the vast majority of these Bok customers have been there, done that, and are being empowered to do so again at Westpac.

That is despite a vastly different-looking Bok outfit having completed a handsome 35-17 win against Australia in game one of the curtailed Rugby Championship at Emirates Airline Park last weekend.

Only Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Makazole Mapimpi, of the players who began against the Wallabies, are asked to step straight back into the firing line a week up the road, though remember that there is relatively little danger of fatigue in at least the first two cases - those valued, inherently physical pack stalwarts have recently had ample feet-up time during respective rehabilitation periods after Super Rugby 2019 mishaps.

They will have hit the ground in the Land of the Long White Cloud infused with confidence, too, after looking anything but glaringly rusty as individuals against the outgunned Aussies.

Du Toit, of course, had been the main Bok toast of Wellington last season after his demonic energy and commitment throughout, culminating in his understandable, much-publicised tears of relief and delight in equal measure at the final whistle.

So make no mistake, Erasmus plans to inflict a repeat sense of “nightmare”, if you like, on the All Blacks who, in turn, will be champing at the bit to avenge that result - despite the protestations of wily mastermind Steve Hansen to the contrary in the leadup.

It also seems patently clear that the Bok brains trust are acutely aware of the rich, ongoing potential for the world champions to strike in the try column multiple times, especially if conditions (the forecast looks quite promising at this point) allow for relatively fast-paced rugby.

South Africa managing to fight fire with fire in an attacking sense was a major contributor to the win at the ground last season - the try count ended 6-5 in the losers’ favour - and the Boks are certainly keeping good options open for flair of their own in the 2019 “rematch”: you can deduce that through a back three that includes both Kolbe and another renowned sorcerer in Willie le Roux, plus the infusion of former SA Sevens tearaway Kwagga Smith in the loose trio.

The Boks’ XV is notable here for how dramatically it dips in a transformation-conscious context: whereas the starting line-up against the Wallabies last weekend included a landmark eight players of colour, here it drops by 50 percent to four.

For the time being, at least, the shift downward may well be deemed more incidental than anything else and not spark any major hullabaloo, given that Erasmus has so clearly adopted a general, abundant theme of experimentation as his current policy, with RWC 2019 top of mind.

A bench not short of black players, too, also includes a tantalising, potential follow-up opportunity for Herschel Jantjies - the scrumhalf talk of Johannesburg and well beyond, last Saturday - to underline his long-term potential to the cause.

Teams:

New Zealand

TBA

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff



Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Tendai Mtawarira, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Jesse Kriel

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing