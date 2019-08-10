NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Nyakane's lunchbox packed just right

2019-08-10 12:03
Trevor Nyakane
Trevor Nyakane (Getty Images
Related Links

Brenden Nel - SuperSport.Com

Pretoria - Sometimes you need to pack your lunchbox yourself that you know you’re going to have a great meal.

And in Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane’s case, the change was small, subtle and significant enough to propel him from questionmarks over his ability at tighthead, to being the starting prop for the Springboks in the crucial Rugby Championship match against Argentina in Salta on Saturday night.

Of course, the lunchbox has nothing to with food. The analogy was used by Nyakane’s Bulls’ scrum coach Daan Human to explain the revolution that went on in Nyakane’s game this season. And how he went from a good prop to being a test starter.

Human’s influence at the Bulls cannot be underestimated, and the scrum coach has a unique outlook on life, especially when it comes to the props he works with.

Nyakane has been part of the Springbok setup for a long time now, but the change this year has been significant, and coincided with Human’s arrival in Pretoria, making him the perfect sage for explaining how Nyakane has found the form that has helped the Springboks in their quest for the Rugby Championship this year.

And Human’s philosophy explains a lot what happened with the Bulls front row of Lizo Gqoboka, Schalk Brits and Nyakane this season.

“You know if you pack your lunchbox yourself, and it comes to break time, you know what you are going to eat. We just tried to pack the lunchbox that we would have a lekker meal. I hope they do the same that side in Salta,” Human said.

“But I’m really proud of them, and especially Trevor, he has done extremely well and had a great weekend against the All Blacks. The system had a significant impact, and they worked well.

“My advice is that you need to stay humble and keep those feet on the ground, and concentrate on the next opponent and give him the necessary respect.

“I’m really proud of Trevor, Schalk and Lizo and we worked hard. If you look at Lizo and Trevor, they were the only front row to start in every single Super Rugby match. And if you asked me back then when I started with them, and we looked at how they looked on that day, you wouldn’t believe it was the same players.

“But it was just a bit of belief from everyone and we packed them just right.”

But surely it can’t be as easy as that. But Human says sometimes it is the smaller things, the minute details that make a difference rather than massive continental shifts.

“If I’m talking about him and Lizo specifically. We’re all the same, we don’t like conflict, we enjoy affection. You just have to bring a little bit of trust into the equation and help him believe in himself. If he knows we back you, he will give everything. We might not always go forward, sometimes we may stand still, but we will never go backwards.

“We really just backed the guys a bit and he worked hard for himself and the team and he listened. It’s easy in year one with a new coach with new ideas to listen to him. Everyone needs to be involved to keep the intensity up there and it isn’t the practice sessions, what is important is the game. And that is one thing we got right in the entire management. It is more a team effort. We didn’t change too much and we enjoyed working with them.”

Human is specifically hoping Nyakane and the Bok front row lay the platform for the Boks in Salta, and bring the Rugby Championship home with them, but he knows the dangers of underestimating the Pumas.

“The Pumas have always been known for their scrumwork, and Augustin Creevy is a meneer. He’s an old dog in the fight,” he smiled.

And for that reason alone he believes the Pumas will rectify their scrum problems from the game against the Wallabies.

Nyakane and the rest of the front row know the importance of their task in the setpieces and the platform it can lay for their teammates.

And once again the recipe is clear. Pack that lunchbox the right way and the outcome will simply be delicious.

Read this story on SuperSport.com

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks brace for Rugby Championship title push Proteas: Nkwe jumps into icy deep end WP breeze past Pumas, return to winning ways SA Schools overpower Wales in Stellenbosch Bok skipper Kolisi sets up try in comeback after injury
Boks: Is Marx's halo slipping a bit? Staying in JHB: Jantjies extends Lions contract Gary Kirsten accepts coaching gig in SA Faf looks forward to 'good things' with Proteas Cricket SA pushing full steam ahead with domestic restructure

Fixtures
Saturday, 10 August 2019
Australia v New Zealand, Perth Oval 11:45
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena 21:40
Saturday, 17 August 2019
South Africa v Argentina, Loftus Versfeld 17:05
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Did the Springboks' performance against the All Blacks in Wellington change your belief in who will win the Rugby World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 