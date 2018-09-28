NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Kolisi wants massive Bok effort against Wallabies

2018-09-28 21:21
Siya Kolisi (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has called on his team to deliver a massive effort against the Wallabies on Saturday in Port Elizabeth, where the two sides will meet at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in a Rugby Championship Test, which also serves to commemorate the 100th birthday of the late former South African President, Nelson Mandela.

The Australians downed South Africa three weeks ago in Brisbane, but the Boks then delivered a monumental effort to defeat the All Blacks in their next match in Wellington.

Kolisi said the Wallaby pack will provide the Springboks with a big, physical contest and that his side will have to counter the visitors in the physical exchanges.

"We made a huge amount of tackles against the All Blacks and the guys showed a lot of heart, but what was very pleasing, was the fact that we took our chances, something we did not do in previous games," said Kolisi.

"The Wallabies are a quality side and they showed how dangerous they are. We are not reading too much into their loss against Argentina - we know we will have to deliver a massive effort against them if we want to be successful."

The Bok captain said he was especially glad for the Cheslin Kolbe and Sikhumbuzo Notshe, who will both make their first starts in the Green and Gold jersey.

"I know them both very well from our time at Stormers," said Kolisi.

"Although Chessie went (to play) overseas, he never gave up his dream to play for the Springboks. Notshe has worked very hard during his time with us and he deserves his chance."

Kick-off is at 17:05.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Damian Willemse

Australia

15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Israel Folau, 13 Reece Hodge, 12 Matt Toomua, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Kurtley Beale, 9 Will Genia, 8 David Pocock, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Izack Rodda, 4 Adam Coleman, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 Folau Faingaa, 1 Scott Sio

Substitutes: 16 Folau Faingaa, 17 Sekope Kepu, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rory Arnold, 20 Rob Simmons, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Bernard Foley, 23 Jack Maddocks

EP U21 hits rock-bottom after 173-0 mauling by WP

2018-09-28 16:24

