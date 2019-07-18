NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Kolisi return sooner than expected

2019-07-18 19:06
Siya Kolisi
Siya Kolisi (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is set to make a return from injury sooner than expected.

Kolisi has been on the sidelines for the last couple months following a knee injury. However, coach Rassie Erasmus revealed that he is progressing nicely and is aiming to run on for Western Province in the Currie Cup before the end of the month.

Springboks: 10 points to ponder ahead of 2019 season

Following that, Erasmus is hoping the forward can get two Test matches under his belt before the Rugby World Cup starts in Japan.

"Siya will stay with us until after Saturday's Test and then go home and the good news is he could be back sooner than expected," Erasmus told The Star.

"He could run out for Western Province in two weeks' time, and then we'd be confident to get him back for the last two Tests before we fly out to Japan."

The Springboks host Australia in the opening match of the 2019 Rugby Championship at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05

Teams:

South Africa

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Francois Louw, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Rynhardt Elstadt, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Schalk Brits, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marcell Coetzee, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Dillyn Leyds

Australia

15 Tom Banks , 14 Dane Haylett-Petty, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Reece Hodge, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Nic White, 8 Isi Naisarani, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5 Rory Arnold, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Folau Fainga’a,  1 James Slipper 

Substitutes: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 Harry Johnson-Holmes, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Jack Dempsey, 21 Will Genia, 22 Matt To’omua, 23 Kurtley Beale

 

Fixtures
Saturday, 20 July 2019
South Africa v Australia, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v New Zealand, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 20:05
Saturday, 27 July 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Argentina, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 10 August 2019
Australia v New Zealand, Perth Oval 11:45
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena 21:40
