Kiwi scribe: Boks produced monumental choke

Cape Town - The Springboks blew it more than the All Blacks won it.

READ: Springboks v All Blacks - 5 talking points

That is the view of a popular New Zealand scribe after the All Blacks’ dramatic win at Loftus Versfeld over the weekend.

The Springboks led 30-13 heading into the final quarter of the Test before three late tries by the All Blacks saw them sneak a 32-30 win.

However Chris Rattue, a columnist for the New Zealand Herald, says the home side threw the game away.



“Let's face it. The Springboks produced a monumental choke, a confidence-sapper which negates the advances achieved in Wellington. They absolutely blew it, more than the All Blacks won it,” Rattue wrote.



“The 'Boks should be highly embarrassed, the two-point loss continuing a horror run against the All Blacks in Pretoria,” Rattue added after New Zealand claimed a fifth straight Test win at Loftus Versfeld."



Rattue said it was not hard to identify the Springbok "chokers”.



“On taking the 30-13 lead, Eben Etzebeth and Francois Louw made a hash of the easy kick-off reception, getting in each other's way. They are the chief culprits.



“Then replacement tighthead prop Vincent Koch copped an admittedly tough penalty at the resulting scrum. Then Cheslin Kolbe made a poor defensive choice as Rieko Ioane cantered over from a long Beauden Barrett pass. Game on.”



READ the full column on the Stuff.co.nz website