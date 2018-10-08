NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Kiwi scribe: Boks produced monumental choke

2018-10-08 20:03
Eben Etzebeth duels Scott Barrett
Eben Etzebeth duels Scott Barrett (Photo supplied by SA Rugby)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springboks blew it more than the All Blacks won it.

READ: Springboks v All Blacks - 5 talking points

That is the view of a popular New Zealand scribe after the All Blacks’ dramatic win at Loftus Versfeld over the weekend.

The Springboks led 30-13 heading into the final quarter of the Test before three late tries by the All Blacks saw them sneak a 32-30 win.

However Chris Rattue, a columnist for the New Zealand Herald, says the home side threw the game away.

“Let's face it. The Springboks produced a monumental choke, a confidence-sapper which negates the advances achieved in Wellington. They absolutely blew it, more than the All Blacks won it,” Rattue wrote.

“The 'Boks should be highly embarrassed, the two-point loss continuing a horror run against the All Blacks in Pretoria,” Rattue added after New Zealand claimed a fifth straight Test win at Loftus Versfeld."

Rattue said it was not hard to identify the Springbok "chokers”.

“On taking the 30-13 lead, Eben Etzebeth and Francois Louw made a hash of the easy kick-off reception, getting in each other's way. They are the chief culprits.

“Then replacement tighthead prop Vincent Koch copped an admittedly tough penalty at the resulting scrum. Then Cheslin Kolbe made a poor defensive choice as Rieko Ioane cantered over from a long Beauden Barrett pass. Game on.”

READ the full column on the Stuff.co.nz website

Read more on:    springboks  |  all blacks  |  rugby championship  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Rugby Championship stats: Dyantyi leads the way

2018-10-08 17:28

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Sam Cane broke neck at Loftus, forced to stay in SA Rassie says he was forced to sub star duo 5 talking points: Springboks v All Blacks Nick Mallett: The Boks are back! Bakkies joins flood of well-wishers for injured Cane
5 talking points: Springboks v All Blacks Nick Mallett: The Boks are back! Cricket great Hayden fractures spine in surf accident Bok player ratings: Loftus implosion can't hide positives Rassie says he was forced to sub star duo

Fixtures
Saturday, 03 November 2018
England v South Africa, Twickenham Stadium 17:00
Saturday, 10 November 2018
France v South Africa, Stade de France 18:00
France v South Africa, Stade de France 22:05
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Has the recently completed Rugby Championship changed the way you see next year's Rugby World Cup panning out?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 