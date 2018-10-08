NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

If you're buying what Rassie's selling, place a bet NOW!

2018-10-08 12:51
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - If you're buying what coach Rassie Erasmus is selling regarding the Springboks being genuine Rugby World Cup contenders in 2019, then NOW would be a good time to place a bet.

Following the All Blacks' Houdini act on the highveld, Erasmus was quoted as saying that his side "will be in with a real chance at next year’s World Cup" in Japan in 12 months' time.

While the Boks have come on in leaps and bounds under Erasmus in 2018, they still only boast a 50% win-record after 10 Tests this year.

Their end of year tour to the UK and France - where they play Tests against England (November 3), France (November 10), Scotland (November 17) and Wales (November 24) - will give the team a far better idea of how much work lies ahead before they can be considered as challengers to the reigning World Cup champion All Blacks.

Leading SA bookmakers Sportingbet have the All Blacks as firm 91/100 favourites for what would be a hat-trick of World Cup titles - and a fourth success overall.

Ireland are next best at 9/2, followed by England 13/2, with the Boks and Wallabies both on offer at 8/1.

Read more on:    springboks  |  rwc 2019  |  rugby
Saturday, 03 November 2018
England v South Africa, Twickenham Stadium 17:00
Saturday, 10 November 2018
France v South Africa, Stade de France 18:00
France v South Africa, Stade de France 22:05
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Has the recently completed Rugby Championship changed the way you see next year's Rugby World Cup panning out?

