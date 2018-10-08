If you're buying what Rassie's selling, place a bet NOW!

Cape Town - If you're buying what coach Rassie Erasmus is selling regarding the Springboks being genuine Rugby World Cup contenders in 2019, then NOW would be a good time to place a bet.

READ: Springboks v All Blacks - 5 talking points

Following the All Blacks' Houdini act on the highveld, Erasmus was quoted as saying that his side "will be in with a real chance at next year’s World Cup" in Japan in 12 months' time.

While the Boks have come on in leaps and bounds under Erasmus in 2018, they still only boast a 50% win-record after 10 Tests this year.

Their end of year tour to the UK and France - where they play Tests against England (November 3), France (November 10), Scotland (November 17) and Wales (November 24) - will give the team a far better idea of how much work lies ahead before they can be considered as challengers to the reigning World Cup champion All Blacks.

Leading SA bookmakers Sportingbet have the All Blacks as firm 91/100 favourites for what would be a hat-trick of World Cup titles - and a fourth success overall.

Ireland are next best at 9/2, followed by England 13/2, with the Boks and Wallabies both on offer at 8/1.

READ: Nick Mallett: The Boks are back!