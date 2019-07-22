Herschel: Best Bok No 9 display in 12 years

Cape Town - A
dozen years on, it remains quite firmly embedded in my memory bank, and I am
unlikely to be alone.
The
Springboks, en route to winning the 2007 World Cup by later clinching an
altogether tenser final against the same foes, produced arguably the slickest,
most ruthless showing of the tournament in the pool phase by destroying title-holders
England 36-0 in Paris.
At the
fulcrum of just about everything constructive the Boks did that glorious day
was their scrumhalf Fourie du Preez.
The then
25-year-old was at roughly the prime of his career then (relatively unhindered
by the ravages of injury that would later intrude substantially) and earning
the 34th of his eventually 76 international caps.
As if
confirmation were even needed at that point that the Bulls-based No 9 was the
best thing in the post-isolation berth for South Africa since illustrious Bok
and franchise predecessor Joost van der Westhuizen, Du Preez strode Stade de
France like an unrelenting colossus.
Combining astute
game management - always such a strong suit - with accurate kicking,
bullet-like passing and a roaming and linking presence that had the English
defence at sixes and sevens, Du Preez was a popular, quite obvious choice as
official player of the match as the Boks made a major statement of their tournament
intentions.
The BBC
described his performance as “from another planet”.
Specialist
scribe for The Guardian, Robert
Kitson, wrote afterwards: “Du Preez is rated the best in the world by many and
he did not disappoint his admirers, showing genuine pace and executing a
scoring pass to (JP) Pietersen with the sure timing of a born matador.
“England
were buried so comprehensively you could barely hear the screams.”
Du Preez
would go on to grace two further World Cups (2011 and 2015) and stay vitally
influential … albeit never quite scaling again the personal heights of 2007,
for reasons not linked in any way to his commitment.
In the most
recent four-year cycle toward fast-looming RWC 2019 in Japan, South Africa have
generally struggled to produce the sort of aura and stability at scrumhalf
enjoyed in the Van der Westhuizen/Du Preez years, something demonstrated in oft-shuffling
selection trends in the role.
On the plus
side, Faf de Klerk - expected to occupy the starting role against the All
Blacks in Wellington on Saturday - has had his share of stellar personal Test
matches in his currently 21-cap career, although also some notable stinkers
along the way.
He did
deliver in June 2016 what I believe was the best pre-2019 Springbok scrumhalf
single-game effort since that Parisian blinder by Du Preez: at Nelson Mandela
Bay Stadium, when the then Allister Coetzee-coached outfit closed out a
desperately tense home series against weakened Ireland 2-1 through a 19-13
victory that was immensely more nail-biting than the score-line may suggest.
De Klerk’s
tigerish desperation and key stamina on defence played a monumental role in the
Boks repelling the concerted Irish charge at the death in Port Elizabeth.
I later gave
him a top-of-the-pops 8/10 on my customary Springbok team ratings for Sport24
with the following summary: “This Test and thus the entire series hung in the
balance until after the siren sounded. The Boks had to dig so deep … and none
did this better than the gutsy, durable No 9, with a daring spot tackle (on
tryline-headed Keith Earls) to quite probably prevent a decisive Irish try. He
had also made a superb aerial poach earlier when the tourists threatened
greatly too. Snappy service; broadly effervescent.”
Had I done
the exercise nine years earlier in that Bok drubbing of England, Du Preez would
have earned a slightly superior nine, a figure I had not summoned for a South
African scrumhalf in several years of these ratings … at least up to last
Saturday.
All that
changed at Ellis Park, with the quite fairy-tale debut against
Australia of 23-year-old Herschel Jantjies, the former Paul Roos pupil on the
Stormers/WP books.
That it was
his first appearance at the highest level after such a speedy first-class rise
over the last few months only adding to the dazzling merits of his display, Jantjies
earned an unreserved 9/10, and I wasn’t the only rugby judge to deliver that
tally.
There is no
need here to revisit the multiple strongpoints of his performance, still so
fresh in the minds of all who witnessed it, either on television or at the
famous stadium itself.
But however swiftly
or more gradually Jantjies progresses in green and gold from here - don’t
automatically now expect giddying levels like this one every week, either, as
he’ll be an especially marked man to any upcoming foes - Saturday’s showing was
right up alongside that Fourie du Preez masterclass of 2007, by my book.
And whether
you concur wholeheartedly or not, that’s a weighty tribute all of its own,
don’t you think?
*Follow our chief writer on Twitter:
@RobHouwing