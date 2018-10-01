NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Hansen: Nothing changes for champion All Blacks

2018-10-01 22:01
Steve Hansen (Getty)
Cape Town - The All Blacks will not be approaching Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against the Springboks any differently now that they have won the tournament.

That was the message from coach Steve Hansen on Monday as he addressed South African journalists after the squad arrived in the country. 

The All Blacks were crowned champions for the sixth time in seven years on Saturday when they beat Argentina in Buenos Aires, but Hansen says that this weekend's clash against the Boks will be as important as ever. 

"It's not about anything other than having to win. The expectations are that we win every Test match and if we win them, we've got to win them well," he said in a video posted to SA Rugbymag's Twitter page.

"Nothing will change for us.

"We've got to prepare well and make sure we hit the track on Saturday in a frame of mind that allows us to present ourselves the best we can."

The All Blacks will be looking to set the record straight after they were stunned by the Boks in Wellington three weekends ago.

Du Toit: Boks have point to prove against All Blacks

2018-10-01 19:21

