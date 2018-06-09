NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

French fume as tackle puts rookie wing in hospital

2018-06-09 15:22
Jacques Brunel (AFP)
Related Links

Auckland - France wing Remy Grosso was taken to hospital after being injured in a tackle that left coach Jacques Brunel fuming after the first Test against New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

"The injury is quite serious and the tackle was dangerous. I think that the way he was done by the All Blacks pair was illegal," said Brunel, urging officials to review the incident.

Grosso scored France's only try in the 52-11 thrashing by the All Blacks.

But he was taken from the field in the second half with an apparent head injury after being hit high by All Blacks Sam Cane and Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

Brunel was surprised there was no yellow card, unlike the one shown to Paul Gabrillagues in the second half for a head-high tackle on Ryan Crotty.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said he did not believe Gabrillagues should have been sent to the sin bin.

Brunel said he had to accept the Gabrillagues ruling, but hoped officials would take another look at how Grosso was injured.

"Since we are talking about this particular case, it would be good if the situation is reviewed," he said.

Read more on:    france  |  all blacks  |  remy grosso  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Dominant All Blacks warn best is yet to come

53 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
All Blacks recover to hit 50 against France Quotas are ‘dying’ in SA rugby, says England-based Saffer Bakkies hands out Springbok jerseys Kolisi not scared of higher-ranked England Former Proteas bowler receives MBE
Tim Swiel chats to Sport24 WRAP: SuperSport Challenge - Week 8 Junior Springboks to face England in semis Mass Stormers exodus as lure of Europe strikes - AGAIN WATCH: AB surprises young, emotional fan

Fixtures
Saturday, 18 August 2018
Australia v New Zealand, ANZ Stadium 12:05
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 25 August 2018
New Zealand v Australia, Eden Park 09:35
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Malvinas 21:10
Saturday, 08 September 2018
New Zealand v Argentina, Trafalgar Park 09:35
Australia v South Africa, Suncorp Stadium 12:05
Logs
Team P W PTS
Vote

Who will emerge victorious in this year's Rugby Championship?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Andy Murray goes 'electric' with Jaguar
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 