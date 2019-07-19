NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Fraud! Over 700 tickets for All Blacks-Springboks Test cancelled

2019-07-19 12:26
Pieter-Steph du Toit
Pieter-Steph du Toit in tears... (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Hundreds of fans could be turned away at next weekend's Rugby Championship Test between the All Blacks and Springboks in Wellington.

According to the Stuff.co.nz website, Ticketek has advised New Zealand Rugby (NZR) to cancel more than 700 tickets for the game at Westpac Stadium, citing "fraudulent sales".

The NZR released a press statement on the matter on Friday in which it urged fans to only purchase tickets through legitimate channels.

The NZR added that any ticket holders concerned about the validity of tickets purchased on secondary market channels to contact on Ticketqueries@nzrugby.co.nz.

The Test between the two arch-rivals is close to a sell-out, which means 700 tickets will become available to the general public on Friday.

NZR chief commercial officer Richard Thomas said cancelling the tickets was a matter of taking a stand against fraud.

"Unfortunately, it is highly likely that some of these tickets will have already been on-sold to unknowing fans on the secondary market and those fans may only discover their tickets are invalid when they present them at the gate at Westpac Stadium."

Both country's open their Rugby Championship campaigns on Saturday, with South Africa hosting Australia in Johannesburg (17:05 kick-off) and New Zealand playing Argentina in Buenos Aires (20:05 SA time).

The Test at Westpac Stadium is scheduled for 09:35 (SA time) next Saturday (July 27).

The teams also met at the same ground last year, when the Springboks claimed an upset 36-34 win.

Read more on:    springboks  |  all blacks  |  rugby championship  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
AB de Villiers off to flying start in England Zimbabwe suspended by ICC over 'political interference' As it happened: James Small's funeral - He still had a lot to give CWC shoved SA cricket deeper into margins Kallis calls for powerplay change in ODI cricket
Boks: Strong spotlight on Euro 'supersubs' Proteas netball stars set for massive pay day Springboks: 10 points to ponder ahead of 2019 season Kallis calls for powerplay change in ODI cricket Bafana in Pot 2 for AFCON 2021 qualifiers

Fixtures
Saturday, 20 July 2019
South Africa v Australia, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v New Zealand, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 20:05
Saturday, 27 July 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Argentina, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 10 August 2019
Australia v New Zealand, Perth Oval 11:45
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena 21:40
Logs
Team P W PTS
Vote

Who will win Saturday's Rugby Championship opener between the Springboks and Wallabies at Ellis Park?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 