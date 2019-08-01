NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Former Bok centre: Balance better with Steyn off bench

2019-08-01 09:05
Frans Steyn (Gallo)
Frans Steyn (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Springbok centre De Wet Barry believes that Frans Steyn will serve the Boks best by playing off the bench.

The 32-year-old Steyn is now firmly back in the national set-up after over a year out and is now expected to form part of Rassie Erasmus' squad for the 2019 World Cup in Japan, which gets underway in September. 

He played off the bench in the 35-17 win over Australia on July 20 and in the 16-16 draw against the All Blacks in Wellington this past weekend coming on at inside centre, but Steyn's flexibility and versatility means that he can also play at fullback or flyhalf. 

He gives Erasmus a lot of options, but Steyn's likeliest inclusion in the Springbok starting line-up still seems to be through the No 12 jersey. 

Barry, however, believes that Steyn could make more of an impact off the bench.  

"If you look at the bigger picture, I think the balance might be better with Frans on the bench," Barry, who played 39 Test matches between 2000 and 2006, told Netwerk24

"He can come on towards the end and land you a 50m or 60m penalty."

Barry is also a "big fan" of De Allende, and while he would like to see him be used as more than just a battering ram, he understands the importance of the role in Test rugby. 

"In Test rugby it's all about winning," he said.

"If it's your role to crash the ball up and lay a foundation for your team, then that's what you do."

The other man in the running for the No 12 jersey currently is Sharks centre Andre Esterhuizen, who linked up with the Boks in Auckland this week. 

South Africa are next in action when they travel to Salta to take on Argentina on August 10. 

If they win that match with a bonus point, they will win their first Rugby Championship title since 2009. 

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH | Beauden Barrett caught moving ball behind ref's back! Meet the man who uncovered 'piece of gold' Herschel Jantjies All Blacks coach defends Barrett: 'They all do it' WATCH | Kwagga, Marx teach Boks how to 'steal' Injury forces Bafana goalkeeper into early retirement
Meet the man who uncovered 'piece of gold' Herschel Jantjies Test champs: Proteas join trek into unknown IAAF hails 'parity and clarity' after Semenya ruling Bulls lose Kirsten to Chiefs India skipper Kohli rubbishes rift with star Sharma

Fixtures
Saturday, 10 August 2019
Australia v New Zealand, Perth Oval 11:45
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena 21:40
Saturday, 17 August 2019
South Africa v Argentina, Loftus Versfeld 17:05
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Did the Springboks' performance against the All Blacks in Wellington change your belief in who will win the Rugby World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 