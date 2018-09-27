NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Faf: On their day, Australia as good as New Zealand

2018-09-27 08:16
Faf de Klerk
Faf de Klerk (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - On their day, the Wallabies can prove as tough a nut to crack as the All Blacks.

That is the view of Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, who spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald earlier this week as his side was preparing for Saturday’s Test against Australia in Port Elizabeth.

The Boks will head into the clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium confident after beating the All Blacks 36-34 in their last encounter.

The Wallabies, on the other hand, will be looking to make amends after a 23-19 home loss to Argentina.

Earlier in the competition, Australia also lost 38-13 (Sydney) and 40-12 (Auckland) to New Zealand but De Klerk says they will by no means be underestimating their opponents this weekend.

The Wallabies' only positive result in this year's Rugby Championship was a 23-18 win over the Springboks in Brisbane.

“On their day, I don’t think Australia is a worse side than New Zealand, so I think this is just as tough for us. (We have to) make sure we get the detail right and if we do, passion and pride will come naturally,” De Klerk said.

De Klerk also reflected on the recent loss in Brisbane and said it was a frustrating game.

“We were almost our worst enemy in that game. They put a lot of pressure on our scrums and lineouts and at ruck time and we couldn't get out of our half because of that pressure.”

Both match-day squads will be named on Thursday, with Saturday’s Test scheduled for 17:05.

READ: PE win would be big laurel for Rassie

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Reds appoint Jim McKay as new attack coach

2018-09-27 10:15

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SARU SACOS Legends slam All Black coach in open letter Cameron van der Burgh relocates to London Kick guru: How RWC Boks can trump NZ FIFA's 'The Best' awards turned into 'The Worst'! PE win would be big laurel for Rassie
Kick guru: How RWC Boks can trump NZ SABC and CSA partnership: Masterstroke or disaster waiting to happen? FIFA's 'The Best' awards turned into 'The Worst'! SA's Harris suffers agonising defeat in China Bookies back Boks to continue on their winning ways

Fixtures
Saturday, 29 September 2018
South Africa v Australia, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:05
Sunday, 30 September 2018
Argentina v New Zealand, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 00:40
Saturday, 06 October 2018
South Africa v New Zealand, Loftus Versfeld 17:05
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Following the win over the All Blacks in Wellington, Springbok supporters will be counting down the days until the return fixture at Loftus on October 6. How do you see that match ending?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Andy Murray plays 'football' tennis with Wayne Rooney
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 