Facing bigger opponents excites Bok wing Kolbe

Cape Town - Wing Cheslin Kolbe, who is set for his first Springbok start against the Wallabies in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, says his lack of size is not an issue.

The 24-year-old, who stands at 5-foot-7 and weighs 80kg, has often had to prove wrong doubters who label him too small for top-level rugby.

“I get that a lot, as I always say, I’m not the biggest guy on the field, but playing against opposition who are bigger than me is something that just excites me,” Kolbe said in Port Elizabeth on Thursday, as quoted by Netwerk24.

“I enjoy showing others that you don’t have to only have size, you have to just have the right belief, mindset and attitude to perform just as well as the bigger guy.”

Kolbe, who came off the bench in South Africa's last two Tests in the Rugby Championship, added that Australia’s back three of wingers Marika Koroibete and Israel Folau and fullback Dane Haylett-Petty will pose a stern test.



“They’re very good in the air and on attack. It will be a massive challenge for me, Aphiwe (Dyantyi) and Willie (le Roux) to show we’re just as good.”

Saturday’s Test at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is scheduled for 17:05.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Damian Willemse

Australia

15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Israel Folau, 13 Reece Hodge, 12 Matt Toomua, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Kurtley Beale, 9 Will Genia, 8 David Pocock, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Izack Rodda, 4 Adam Coleman, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Scott Sio

Substitutes: 16 Folau Faingaa, 17 Sekope Kepu, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rory Arnold, 20 Rob Simmons, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Bernard Foley, 23 Jack Maddocks