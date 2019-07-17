NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Etzebeth to lead Boks in Rugby Championship opener

2019-07-17 15:19
Eben Etzebeth
Eben Etzebeth (Gallo Images)
Johannesburg - Experienced lock Eben Etzebeth was on Wednesday named as Springbok captain for Saturday's first Rugby Championship match against Australia in Johannesburg, while loose forward Rynhardt Elstadt and scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies will both make their Test debuts on the Highveld.

The game is the first in the Springboks' shortened 2019 Rugby Championship campaign, which also consists of away matches against New Zealand and Argentina.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05 and will be screened live on SuperSport 1.

Etzebeth takes over the captaincy from regular skipper Siya Kolisi, who is recovering from a knee injury, while Aphiwe Dyantyi was also not considered for selection because of a hamstring injury. It will be Etzebeth’s 12th Test as Bok captain.

Elstadt (Toulouse, France) and Jantjies (Stormers) are the only two uncapped players in the starting team, while prop Lizo Gqoboka (Bulls) is also set to earn his debut off the bench.

Elstadt is picked at No 6 flank in a loose trio that also includes the experienced duo of Pieter-Steph du Toit (No 7, 46 caps) and No 8 Francois Louw (65 caps). Jantjies, will play alongside the 33-cap Elton Jantjies (flyhalf) in a new-look halfback combination.

On the bench there is also a return to the Bok fold for a number of familiar faces as Erasmus casts his net wide with the 2019 Rugby World Cup squad in mind. They are Ulster loose forward Marcell Coetzee, Cobus Reinach (Northampton Saints, scrumhalf), the mercurial Frans Steyn (Montpellier, utility back) and Dillyn Leyds (Stormers, utility back). 

The Springbok pack for Saturday’s match on the highveld is hugely experienced, sharing 394 caps, and is expected to the lead the charge against the wily Wallaby forward unit.

Etzebeth has 75 caps to his name, his lock partner Lood de Jager is set to make his 39th appearance while Tendai Mtawarira has already played in 107 Tests.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Francois Louw, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Rynhardt Elstadt, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Schalk Brits, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marcell Coetzee, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Dillyn Leyds

Australia

TBA

 

Fixtures
Saturday, 20 July 2019
South Africa v Australia, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v New Zealand, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 20:05
Saturday, 27 July 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Argentina, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 10 August 2019
Australia v New Zealand, Perth Oval 11:45
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena 21:40
Logs
Team P W PTS
