Rugby Championship

Esterhuizen, Orie to join Bok squad in New Zealand

2019-07-29 11:51
Andre Esterhuizen (Getty)
Cape Town - Andre Esterhuizen and Marvin Orie are set to join the Springbok squad in Auckland, New Zealand, where the South Africans are preparing for their last match of the Rugby Championship, which takes place next Saturday against Argentina in Salta.

Esterhuizen (centre) and Orie (lock) did not travel with the Bok squad to New Zealand after beating the Wallabies in Johannesburg two weekends ago.

Orie was on Currie Cup duty with the Golden Lions on Saturday.

Following their drawn match in Wellington over the past weekend, the Boks stayed behind in New Zealand rather than fly back to South Africa, which would have resulted in another long haul from Johannesburg to Argentina via Brazil in the next few days.

The Springboks scored a converted try in the last minute of the match against the All Blacks to share the spoils 16-16 in Wellington.

They currently top the Rugby Championship standings with seven points from two matches, one more than holders New Zealand.

The Springboks enjoyed a rest day on Monday following their transfer to Auckland on Sunday, and they will have a team building exercise on Tuesday with field-training sessions set to resume on Wednesday.

Coach Rassie Erasmus said on Monday that their travel plans will continue to play a key role in the Springboks' preparations over the last two weeks of the shortened 2019 campaign.

"Although we did not manage to beat New Zealand, I think we could see the benefit of sending a group of players out to Wellington earlier than the rest of the squad," said Erasmus.

"We have a good plan in place for the next two weeks, which includes our transfer to Buenos Aires and the match-build for the Pumas Test."

 

Saturday, 10 August 2019
Australia v New Zealand, Perth Oval 11:45
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena 21:40
Saturday, 17 August 2019
South Africa v Argentina, Loftus Versfeld 17:05
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Did the Springboks' performance against the All Blacks in Wellington change your belief in who will win the Rugby World Cup?

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
