NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Dominant Boks dismantle Pumas to win Rugby Championship

2019-08-10 23:25
Handre Pollard scores
Handre Pollard scores (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springboks secured the Rugby Championship title after a dominating victory over Argentina in Salta on Saturday.

As it happened: Argentina v South Africa

South Africa won 46-13, after leading 24-13 at half-time.

Flyhalf Handre Pollard scored 31 points as South Africa won the Rugby Championship for the first time.

The Springboks last won a competition in 2009 when they finished first in the Tri Nations, the forerunner of the Rugby Championship.

Man-of-the-match Pollard notched two tries and kicked three conversions and five penalties for South Africa.

Scorers:

Argentina

Try: Santiago Cordero
Conversion: Nicolas Sanchez
Penalties: Sanchez (2)

South Africa

Tries: Bongi Mbonambi, Handre Pollard (2), Makazole Mapimpi, Cheslin Kolbe
Conversions: Pollard (3)
Penalties: Pollard (5)

Teams:

Argentina

15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Santiago Cordero, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Tomas Cubelli, 8 Facundo Isa, 7 Javier Ortega Desio, 6 Pablo Matera (captain), 5 Marcos Kremer, 4 Matias Alemanno; 3 Juan Figallo, 2 Agustin Creevy, 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Substitutes: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Tomas Lezana, 21 Gonzalo Bertanou, 22 Benjamin Urdapilleta, 23 Joaquin Tuculet

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Jesse Kriel

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Wallabies wallop All Blacks after Barrett sees red WATCH | All Black Scott Barrett sees RED! Hansen blasts ill-discipline, reserves judgement on red card Proteas: Nkwe jumps into icy deep end All Blacks no longer the best in the world!
Have you ever seen the All Blacks this badly beaten stats-wise? Hansen blasts ill-discipline, reserves judgement on red card 14-man Bulls hold on to stun Lions in Ellis Park thriller Sharks snatch late win over Cheetahs Djokovic, Federer back as Murray returns in Cincinnati

Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Did the Springboks' performance against the All Blacks in Wellington change your belief in who will win the Rugby World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 