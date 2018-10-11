NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Cane thanks 'world class' medical team following neck surgery

2018-10-11 19:31
Sam Cane
Sam Cane (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - All Blacks flanker Sam Cane has thanked the "world class medical and surgical team" in Pretoria who operated on his neck after he fractured a vertebrae last Saturday against the Springboks. 

In a message posted on Twitter, Cane said that the strength and thickness of his neck had played a role in the injury not been far more serious than it was. 

"A few things to be thankful for. Firstly, the circumference and strength of my neck. I may not be standing without it.' tweeted Cane.

"Secondly, the world class medical and surgical team I have had here in Pretoria. I couldn't have asked for anything more really.'

Cane went on to thank everyone for their support he received following the incident.

"Thirdly, for the support I have received from family, friends, NZRU, SAR, and all around the world. Really appreciate the messages, really means alot."

Cane went off in the 35th minute of the All Blacks' 32-30 win in Pretoria. He suffered no nerve damage in the incident. 

He is expected to make a full recovery from his injury but will be out of action for around three months.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Currie Cup semi-final scramble reaches fever pitch

2018-10-11 17:58

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bok captain Kolisi linked with English move Franco Mostert club tug-of-war takes a new twist Venter: I've never seen the All Blacks look that average Goosen thinks his Bok days are over Bosch at flyhalf for Sharks, Du Preez to centre
Venter: I've never seen the All Blacks look that average Anderson sets up Djokovic clash in Shanghai Blue Bulls get some green and gold for WP clash WP back Willemse at 10, 50-up for Louw Bosch at flyhalf for Sharks, Du Preez to centre

Fixtures
Saturday, 03 November 2018
England v South Africa, Twickenham Stadium 17:00
Saturday, 10 November 2018
France v South Africa, Stade de France 18:00
France v South Africa, Stade de France 22:05
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Your thoughts on the booing and singing during the All Blacks' haka prior to Tests?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 