Cane thanks 'world class' medical team following neck surgery

Cape Town - All Blacks flanker Sam Cane has thanked the "world class medical and surgical team" in Pretoria who operated on his neck after he fractured a vertebrae last Saturday against the Springboks.

In a message posted on Twitter, Cane said that the strength and thickness of his neck had played a role in the injury not been far more serious than it was.

"A few things to be thankful for. Firstly, the circumference and strength of my neck. I may not be standing without it.' tweeted Cane.

"Secondly, the world class medical and surgical team I have had here in Pretoria. I couldn't have asked for anything more really.'

Cane went on to thank everyone for their support he received following the incident.

"Thirdly, for the support I have received from family, friends, NZRU, SAR, and all around the world. Really appreciate the messages, really means alot."



Cane went off in the 35th minute of the All Blacks' 32-30 win in Pretoria. He suffered no nerve damage in the incident.

He is expected to make a full recovery from his injury but will be out of action for around three months.

