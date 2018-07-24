NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Burger: Boks not World Cup contenders yet

2018-07-24 14:18
Schalk Burger (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Schalk Burger says hard work lies ahead before Rassie Erasmus’ Springboks can be considered genuine contenders to win next year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.

READ: Burger calls for Boks to play in Six Nations

In a wide-ranging interview with English publication, The Rugby Paper, the former Bok flank said he had kept a close eye on the Springboks’ 2-1 home series win over England in June.

The Springboks secured the series when they won the first two Tests on the Highveld - 42-39 in Johannesburg and 23-12 in Bloemfontein.

England responded by winning the final Test 25-10 at a wet Newlands in Cape Town.

Burger said creating depth would be important for Bok coach Erasmus ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup.

“We can’t be considered as genuine World Cup candidates yet, but, having said that, Rassie is going to get it right and the England series proved that we still have some super-talented athletes,” Burger said.

“From that perspective it was exciting and the tough part for Rassie now going into the Rugby Championship is how he’s going to manage winning Test matches whilst creating depth in his squad, which is in short supply.”

Burger noted the positions where the Boks needed to add to their depth.

“We need cover at No 8, 9, 10, 12 and 15 and in Cape Town he (Erasmus) tried to give a few other guys a chance but it didn’t really work. It’s going to be a heck of a juggling act for him because the public will still demand results come what may, but he knows he can’t enter a World Cup campaign without depth.”

Burger, who played for the Stormers during his Super Rugby playing days, represented his country in 86 Tests between 2003 and 2015.

He currently plies his trade at English club Saracens.

READ: Schalk Burger’s full Q&A interview with The Rugby Paper

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Jake: Boks need Duane in Rugby Championship

2018-07-24 11:45

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kevin Anderson is no patriot Burger calls for Boks to play in Six Nations Bulls have sights on Bok hooker - report Blue Bulls confirm new Currie Cup coach Family, fans greet tearful Montjane after Wimbledon success
SA’s Colombo clanger can’t be glossed over Jake: Boks need Duane in Rugby Championship Proteas hold onto No 2 ranking by a thread World Rugby considers limiting use of TMO Blue Bulls confirm new Currie Cup coach

Fixtures
Saturday, 18 August 2018
Australia v New Zealand, ANZ Stadium 12:05
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 25 August 2018
New Zealand v Australia, Eden Park 09:35
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Malvinas 21:10
Saturday, 08 September 2018
New Zealand v Argentina, Trafalgar Park 09:35
Australia v South Africa, Suncorp Stadium 12:05
Logs
Team P W PTS
Vote

Who will emerge victorious in this year's Rugby Championship?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Kevin Anderson reflects on Wimbledon final defeat
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 