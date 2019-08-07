NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Boks: World Cup remains the bigger picture as Championship glory awaits

2019-08-07 08:43
Lukhanyo Am (Gallo)
Cape Town - Centre Lukhanyo Am says the Springboks are keeping the bigger picture in perspective as they hunt a first Rugby Championship title since 2009. 

The Boks take on Argentina in Salta on Saturday and a bonus point victory will guarantee them the title while any kind of win is also likely to be enough. 

South Africa are one point ahead of the All Blacks, who take on Australia in Sydney, going into the final round of fixtures in this year's shortened competition. 

The All Blacks play first, so by the time the Boks kick-off at 21:40 (SA time) they will know exactly what is required. 

It is, for the first time in a long time, all in their own hands. 

Speaking to media in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, however, Am emphasised that while this was a title-deciding fixture it was an important part of the Boks' planning for the 2019 World Cup in Japan. 

The Boks have just two Tests remaining - home and away against the Pumas - remaining before they leave for the World Cup. 

"It's a great opportunity for us to win the Championship, but we don't want to look too much into it," Am, who is expected to start on Saturday, said.

"It's another Test that we're building on with the big picture being the World Cup this year."

Most of these Springboks, however, have never been in a position to win a Rugby Championship, but Am believes being in that foreign territory will be beneficial to the Boks. 

"There is pressure in every Test we play, but going into this game we know where we stand in terms of our chances of winning the Championship," he said.

"If there is pressure, it's only good pressure.

"The Argentinean side is quite physical and they keep possession a lot and link up their forwards and backs. It will be an exciting game for us."

The Boks are expected to name their side on Wednesday evening (SA time). 

 

