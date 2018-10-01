Boks to lose Faf for end of year Tests?

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will have to back a new scrumhalf for South Africa's end of year Tests in November.

That is according to a report in The Guardian.

The article reveals that Faf de Klerk's club, Sale Sharks, are expecting him back "full time" after the completion of the Rugby Championship.

"We didn’t see the benefit of bringing him back during the break weeks, so he’ll come back to us after the Rugby Championship," Director of Rugby Steve Diamond was quoted as saying.

De Klerk had been available for the Boks throughout the Rugby Championship and has made the No 9 jersey his own as preparations for next year's Rugby World Cup continue, but the report suggests that a deal was struck between Sale and SA Rugby that allows the club to keep the players throughout November tour.

The Boks face England outside of the official international window on November 3 before taking on France (November 10), Scotland (November 17) and Wales (November 24).

If De Klerk is unavailable, then Embrose Papier, Ross Cronje and Ivan van Zyl should emerge as the front-runners to start at Twickenham.

ALSO READ: Faf has too much influence!