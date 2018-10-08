Boks stay 5th in rankings after All Blacks defeat

Cape Town - The Springboks remain fifth on the official World Rugby rankings following their 32-30 defeat to the All Blacks in Pretoria over the weekend.

Following their defeat, the Boks lost 0.44 ratings points, but it was enough for them to remain ahead of Scotland in the pecking order.

New Zealand, who overcame a 30-13 second half deficit at Loftus Versfeld, gained 0.44 ratings points and sit comfortably atop the rankings.

Meanwhile, Australia remain seventh following a come-from-behind 45-34 win over Argentina in Salta.

The Wallabies trailed 31-7 at half-time but turned on the style in the second period. They gained 1.02 ratings points, but remain behind Scotland in the rankings.

Los Pumas lost 1.02 ratings points and stayed ninth in the standings.

Top 20 in the current World Rugby rankings:



1. New Zealand 92.96

2. Ireland 90.12

3. Wales 85.94

4. England 85.68

5. South Africa 83.52

6. Scotland 83.02

7. Australia 82.86

8. France 79.10

9. Argentina 78.01

10. Fiji 76.54

11. Japan 75.24

12. Tonga 73.84

13. Georgia 73.13

14. Italy 72.56

15. USA 71.66

16. Samoa 68.28

17. Romania 68.25

18. Uruguay 65.37

19. Russia 64.89

20. Spain 63.09



Other:

22. Namibia 59.97

39. Zimbabwe 49.28