Rugby Championship

Boks name touring squad for All Blacks, Pumas Test

2019-07-21 11:44
Rassie Erasmus
Rassie Erasmus (Getty Images)
Cape Town - The Springboks confirmed a touring squad of 36 players for their Rugby Championship matches against New Zealand and Argentina in the next three weeks.

SA Rugby Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, coaching staff and eight players jetted out of Johannesburg soon after the team's 35-17 victory over Australia at Ellis Park on Saturday night to join an advance party of 14 players who left on Thursday.

A further 10 players take the next available routing on Sunday evening. The scheduling means that Erasmus will have 22 players on the training field for an afternoon training session in Wellington on Monday.

The eight players who travelled on Saturday evening were Eben Etzebeth, Jesse Kriel, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Rynhardt Elstadt, Trevor Nyakane, Elton Jantjies, Herschel Jantjies and Bongi Mbonambi.

Departing on Sunday are Marcell Coetzee, Francois Louw, Lood de Jager, Tendai Mtawarira, Schalk Brits, Cobus Reinach, Sbu Nkosi, Makazole Mapimpi, Frans Steyn and Vincent Koch.

In addition, a further four players, Lizo Gqoboka, Warrick Gelant, Marvin Orie and Andre Esterhuizen, will be joining the Springboks in New Zealand during the next few days. Marco van Staden and Dillyn Leyds have been released to their province until the Springboks returns from their tour.

The Springboks play New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday before travelling to Argentina to meet the Pumas in Salta on August 10.

The full tour squad is:

Forwards (21): Schalk Brits (Bulls), Marcell Coetzee (Ulster, Ireland), Lood de Jager (Bulls), Thomas du Toit (Sharks), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Stormers), Rynhardt Elstadt (Toulouse, France), Eben Etzebeth (Stormers), Lizo Gqoboka (Bulls), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Vincent Koch (Saracens, England), Francois Louw (Bath, England), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Lions), Bongi Mbonambi (Stormers), Tendai Mtawarira (Sharks), Franco Mostert (Gloucester, England), Trevor Nyakane (Bulls), Marvin Orie (Lions), Kwagga Smith (Lions), RG Snyman (Bulls), Duane Vermeulen (Bulls)

Backs (15): Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Damian de Allende (Stormers), Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks, England), Andre Esterhuizen (Sharks), Warrick Gelant (Bulls), Elton Jantjies (Lions), Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse, France), Jesse Kriel (Bulls), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Sbu Nkosi (Sharks), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz, Japan), Handré Pollard (Bulls), Cobus Reinach (Northampton Saints, England), Frans Steyn (Montpellier, France)

Fixtures
Saturday, 27 July 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Argentina, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 10 August 2019
Australia v New Zealand, Perth Oval 11:45
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena 21:40
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
