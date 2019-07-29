NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Boks move above England in latest rankings

2019-07-29 14:25
Rassie Erasmus
Rassie Erasmus (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springboks have moved above England into fourth place in the World Rugby rankings following their last-gasp draw against the All Blacks in Wellington.

Handre Pollard's injury-time conversion at the Westpac Stadium earned South Africa a 16-16 draw against New Zealand - as well as one rating point in the rankings.

By improving their rating to 86.30 points, South Africa overtook England and moved into fourth place in the rankings with a gap of just three-hundredths of a point between the sides.

The other Rugby Championship match was another low-scoring affair with Christian Lealiifano marking his return to the Test arena after a successful battle against leukaemia with three penalties and the conversion of Reece Hodge's first half try.

Facundo Isa got a late try for Los Pumas who at least left the Suncorp Stadium with a losing bonus point in a 16-10 defeat.

The Wallabies picked up just under a quarter of a rating point for their victory to cement their position in sixth place in the rankings, while Argentina are still in 10th despite their second narrow defeat in as many weeks.

Japan are unchanged in 11th, but with an improved rating of 76.21 points following their 34-21 win over the higher-ranked Fiji in the opening round of the Pacific Nations Cup in Kamaishi. Fiji hang on to ninth place despite the loss.

Tonga's 25-17 defeat to Samoa in monsoon-like conditions in Apia cost them 1.13 points and, as a result, they drop down to 14th place with Italy the side to benefit. Samoa remain in 16th place behind the USA who did not get any reward for their 47-19 home win over Canada, also in the Pacific Nations Cup.

In Africa, the second round of the Victoria Cup brought a clean sweep of away wins for Zimbabwe, Kenya and the Ivory Coast.

Only Zimbabwe, however, were able to improve their position in the rankings with their 31-26 victory against Uganda boosting their points total to 50.54 - enough to take them above Lithuania and into 35th position.

Kenya defeated Ghana 43-23 in Lusaka with Andrew Amonde scoring twice for the Simbas. There were also tries for two other players more readily associated with the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Jacob Ogee and Billy Odhiambo as well as props Curtis Lilako and Griffin Musila and centre Johnstone Munga.

The seven-hundredths of a point gained in victory was not enough to lift Kenya any higher than their present position of 32nd.

The final match of the weekend saw Ivory Coast beat Ghana 22-12 with the sides staying in 43rd and 90th respectively.

Top 20 in the latest World Rugby rankings:

1. New Zealand 91.54
2. Wales 89.96
3. Ireland 88.69
4. South Africa 86.30
5. England 86.27
6. Australia 81.91
7. Scotland 80.17
8. France 79.42
9. Fiji 76.98
10. Argentina 76.81
11. Japan 76.21
12. Georgia 74.42
13. Italy 72.04
14. Tonga 71.89
15. USA 71.71
16. Samoa 69.90
17. Spain 68.15
18. Romania 66.69
19. Uruguay 65.18
20. Russia 64.81

Others:

23. Namibia 61.01
32. Kenya 52.32
35. Zimbabwe 50.54

FULL RANKINGS

Read more on:    england  |  springboks  |  rugby championship  |  rwc 2019  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 talking points: All Blacks v Springboks Rassie clears up confusion over Faf's failed HIA test Mallett: Nyakane sub was crucial in Bok comeback Let Jantjies fly, but easy on the 'replace Faf' talk Scoreboard says DRAW, stats paint a different picture!
Springboks say 16-16 'win' no pointer to World Cup Lions hit back to silence WP at Newlands Scoreboard says DRAW, stats paint a different picture! Pirates floor Chiefs to claim Soweto derby bragging rights Bangladesh hire Vettori, Langeveldt as bowling coaches

Fixtures
Saturday, 10 August 2019
Australia v New Zealand, Perth Oval 11:45
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena 21:40
Saturday, 17 August 2019
South Africa v Argentina, Loftus Versfeld 17:05
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Did the Springboks' performance against the All Blacks in Wellington change your belief in who will win the Rugby World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 