Boks: Cheslin's in it for the long haul!

Cape Town - Isn't it time to bury for good now the notion - long held, by some - that Cheslin Kolbe is simply too small for international rugby?

The Springbok pocket rocket from Kraaifontein keeping New Zealand's explosive, 103kg Rieko Ioane so firmly in check - not to mention providing plenty of counter-bother in their one-on-one scrap at wing - was one of the defining aspects of Saturday's tense 16-16 draw in Wellington.

No less influential in the result, of course, was Kolbe's intelligent, observant contribution to the dramatic late, levelling converted try by Herschel Jantjies: his in-field kick after a trademark, elusive personal scurry down the line teed up the reserve scrumhalf’s collection of the ball for his dot-down, seconds ahead of the closing siren.

It was the crowning moment of the Brackenfell High School product's status, almost beyond doubt, as premier Bok performer in the Cake Tin, and also his best own showing in four Bok starts since last year.

If you can wow against the world champions in one of their strongholds, then few other obstacles can ever look too daunting, can they?

Kolbe has eight green-and-gold appearances in total, and digging himself in at a sprightly rate of knots ... and that despite the taxing fact that five of those caps have come against South Africa's oldest and fiercest southern-hemisphere foes, New Zealand (three) and Australia (two).

In short, there haven't been too many rank easy-beats yet on his Test list; keep in mind also that those two countries habitually don't lack muscle and height among their back-three personnel, which ought to make life especially unfavourable to someone like the vertically-challenged (1.72m) and sub-80kg Kolbe.

Frankly, though, the hoary old "Kolbe's too little" goat has increasingly lost its lustre through the weight - yes, that word is used quite deliberately - of the pocket battleship's showings, both in playing capability and unerringly raw courage and commitment.

Far bigger Bok physical specimens have, for example, been the proverbial turnstiles on defence at times, yet strangely escaped the sort of zealous scrutiny Kolbe's game gets on that specific front.

Especially reflective of his tenacity and durability is that the 25-year-old has now started two matches against the All Blacks without being remotely shown to be a fish out of water, and also had a fulsome contribution in another (when he played the full second half of last year's equivalent Wellingtonian-staged tussle from the bench and his opportunism and stealth were like gold in the dramatic, famous 36-34 victory).

Kolbe now sports two tries from those three NZ matches, too, and a record of one win, a stalemate and that barely deserved late Loftus surrender (32-30) toward the end of last season.

That is hardly the stuff of someone who doesn't belong in combat against the long-time best there are on the planet.