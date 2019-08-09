NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Boks brace for Rugby Championship title push

2019-08-09 20:29
Duane Vermeulen (Gallo Images)
Duane Vermeulen (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springboks have done their homework and are primed for a massive Argentinian onslaught when the two teams meet on Saturday in Salta the final match of the 2019 Rugby Championship, according to Springbok captain Duane Vermeulen

The Springboks are fully aware of the huge challenge posed by a confident Argentina side in front of a passionate Salta crowd, following their 16-16 draw against the New Zealand two weeks ago. 

The Springboks have a one-point advantage on the log table and a bonus-point win will take all the permutations out of the equation and land them the title for the first time since 2009. 

"Winning the Rugby Championship will be extra motivation for all the work the guys have put in so far as a group," said Vermeulen.

"But we have to remember there are still other teams in the running to win it and if you make a mistake someone else will take it." 

The Springboks arrived in Salta on Thursday afternoon following three days of training in the capital city of Buenos Aires. 

"We had a good week of preparations and everyone is ready to do their best against a very strong Pumas side," added the Springbok skipper. 

"Argentina are a fantastic team and they play really well in front of their home crowd, especially here in Salta. I know they will come with everything they have and we must just be prepared for what’s coming. 

"I believe a full house is expected and we know from experience the crowd do play a role in motivating the Pumas - it's like their 16th man on the field. But hopefully we can focus on what we need to do and try to take that out of the equation, and work towards our goals. 

"The Pumas are really good in their lineouts, have a quick tempo and also do well to stop the mauls. And then, of our course, you don’t have to talk about their scrum. They have a fantastic scrummaging unit and will bring a big challenge to us in that department," said Vermeulen.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Enoch Nkwe appointed Proteas interim team director 'Retiring' Amla to SA fans: We succeeded together Boks: Is Marx's halo slipping a bit? Gary Kirsten accepts coaching gig in SA Twitter reacts to Hashim Amla's Protea retirement
Boks: Is Marx's halo slipping a bit? Staying in JHB: Jantjies extends Lions contract Gary Kirsten accepts coaching gig in SA Faf looks forward to 'good things' with Proteas Cricket SA pushing full steam ahead with domestic restructure

Fixtures
Saturday, 10 August 2019
Australia v New Zealand, Perth Oval 11:45
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena 21:40
Saturday, 17 August 2019
South Africa v Argentina, Loftus Versfeld 17:05
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Did the Springboks' performance against the All Blacks in Wellington change your belief in who will win the Rugby World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 