Rugby Championship

Bok Test: Revenge not on All Blacks' minds

2019-07-23 06:47
Steve Hansen
Steve Hansen (Getty Images)
Cape Town - New Zealand coach Steve Hansen says they are not out for revenge when they host South Africa at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

The Springboks upset the odds when they beat the All Blacks 36-34 at the same ground last year but the All Blacks insist they are looking at the future - not the past.

"Not too much. Revenge, we are not into that," Hansen told reporters when asked if they were out for revenge.

The All Blacks and Springboks will also meet in the Rugby World Cup group stages later this year and Hansen was rather looking forward to that.

"I guess it will give whoever wins it a little confidence going into the World Cup, but it won’t mean whoever wins this one will automatically win the one in the World Cup. Even then whoever wins that game, it doesn't mean the other team is knocked out, either.

"In the big scheme it allows everyone to have a wee look at each other and feel each other out, but I don't think it’s going to affect the World Cup, no."

After their loss in Wellington last year, the All Blacks rebounded to beat the Springboks 32-30 in Pretoria, when they overhauled a 30-13 deficit late in the game.

Saturday's Test is scheduled for 09:35 (SA time).

 

