Bok lineout: Good ... could be better

throughout the marathon Victor Matfield era as a Test combatant, South Africa's
lineout ranked among the very best worldwide for routine levels of excellence ...
even through some tough times in a more general rugby capacity.
It was a
luxury enjoyed for a long time, when you consider that the now SuperSport
television pundit remains the most capped Springbok with 127, spanning a period
between 2001 and 2015 and his later years especially renowned for his mastery
of the trade as his street-wisdom only blossomed.
Apart from
being a spring-heeled jumper second to none, Matfield was a great reader of
opposition intentions in the lineout, and a devout scientist in studying the
art when not actually between the white lines.
So when he
says there is room to sharpen up the current Bok lineout, there aren't many
reasons to believe he is smoking his socks.
It would
have been apparent to most observers anyway that the particular set-piece has
fired a little more fitfully than is most desirable for the national team in
the first two Tests of the 2019 Rugby Championship, featuring the 35-17 triumph
over Australia in Johannesburg and 16-16 draw with New Zealand in Wellington
just last Saturday.
While
banking some own-throw balls securely enough and managing a useful poach here
and there, on each occasion there were also a few expensively flaky Bok
lineouts, first when Bongi Mbonambi was the starter at hooker against the
Wallabies, and then seeping into the All Black game where Malcolm Marx began in
the No 2 jersey.
Even in this
post-Matfield era, the Boks have plenty of jumpers - many of them immensely
tall timber - with highly proven credentials in the department, including
their frontline quartet of current locks (Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Franco
Mostert and RG Snyman) and renowned factors toward to the tail in Duane
Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit and others.
Yet speaking
on the Afrikaans rugby chat show SuperRugby
earlier this week, Matfield said the Boks were "not quite there" by their
lofty reputational standards at lineout time.
He urged
them to seek "better tempo" on their own throw-in, noting that they were
possibly over-elaborating the lineout set-up.
Matfield
said the mass creation of "dummy pods" was potentially disrupting their polish,
and sometimes only making it a little easier for foes to mess up their plans.
A great deal
of movement ahead of the throw has become especially commonplace in current
Test and first-class rugby, and the former Bok maestro clearly feels South
Africa should consider minimising that to a greater degree.
Although
they lead the overall table after two rounds and could well clinch the title
with victory against Argentina at Salta in just under a fortnight, the Boks,
according to at least one statistical report, currently lie only third of the
four competitors for lineout win percentage.
They are
running at 85.2 percent, behind both the Wallabies (90) and Pumas (86.7) with
the All Blacks bringing up the rear.
The accuracy
of their throwing-in to the lineout is not generally considered the best part
of the overall arsenal of either frontline Bok hooker, Marx and Mbonambi - both
more revered for their fire-and-brimstone qualities in open play - so they will
remain under some scrutiny there in the lead-up to the World Cup.
Indeed, if
either were to start getting too regularly wayward, it might bring closer to
the match-day frame again the true squad veteran in the position, 38-year-old
Schalk Brits.
It is
probably not too wide of the mark to suggest that the Boks haven’t had a
consistently, truly bulls-eye thrower since the retirement of Adriaan Strauss
