Bok hooker Marx dismisses call to move to flank

Cape Town - Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx has brushed off a suggestion that he should move to flank.

The 25-year-old has played all his 25 Tests at hooker as is regarded by many as the best No 2 in world rugby.

However, former Springbok hooker James Dalton recently suggested Marx should move to flank, a position he played at school.

But Marx rubbished the suggestion, telling the Stuff.co.nz website: "I have played seven before, that was at school - quite a while ago now. But no, I won't consider it.

"I love being at two, I love being in the thick of things to be honest. I'm not sure who wrote that article but I don't think I'll be good at seven..."

Via a column for SA Rugbymag, Dalton wrote last month: "We have quality depth at hooker in Schalk Brits and Bongi Mbonambi, and a positional vacancy at openside, whereby the No 6s of the last few years have found their roles undefined," Dalton wrote.

"Marx could fill the Sam Cane-like role that South Africa has been lacking - the specialist opensider who allows for disruption at ruck time, which is the area of the game where most plays evolve from."

Marx did not play in South Africa's Rugby Championship opener against Australia in Johannesburg last weekend, as several frontline Springboks were flown to New Zealand at an earlier stage.

But he will take the No 2 jumper for Saturday's Test against the All Blacks in Wellington.

Kick-off is at 09:35 (SA time).

Teams:

New Zealand

TBA

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Smith, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff



Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Tendai Mtawarira, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Jesse Kriel