NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Bok hooker Marx dismisses call to move to flank

2019-07-24 06:49
Malcolm Marx (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx has brushed off a suggestion that he should move to flank.

The 25-year-old has played all his 25 Tests at hooker as is regarded by many as the best No 2 in world rugby.

However, former Springbok hooker James Dalton recently suggested Marx should move to flank, a position he played at school.

But Marx rubbished the suggestion, telling the Stuff.co.nz website: "I have played seven before, that was at school - quite a while ago now. But no, I won't consider it.

"I love being at two, I love being in the thick of things to be honest. I'm not sure who wrote that article but I don't think I'll be good at seven..."

Via a column for SA Rugbymag, Dalton wrote last month: "We have quality depth at hooker in Schalk Brits and Bongi Mbonambi, and a positional vacancy at openside, whereby the No 6s of the last few years have found their roles undefined," Dalton wrote.

"Marx could fill the Sam Cane-like role that South Africa has been lacking - the specialist opensider who allows for disruption at ruck time, which is the area of the game where most plays evolve from."

Marx did not play in South Africa's Rugby Championship opener against Australia in Johannesburg last weekend, as several frontline Springboks were flown to New Zealand at an earlier stage.

But he will take the No 2 jumper for Saturday's Test against the All Blacks in Wellington.

Kick-off is at 09:35 (SA time).

Teams:

New Zealand

TBA

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Smith, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Tendai Mtawarira, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Jesse Kriel

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Jake: Rassie's 'rest plan' can have positive, long-term effect Gibbs questions Proteas' effort at CWC 2019 Boks: Has Big Trevor's time finally come? WATCH: Former Sharks player saves shark from death Sharks plan stadium upgrades to bring fans back to Kings Park
Sharks plan stadium upgrades to bring fans back to Kings Park Boks: Has Big Trevor's time finally come? WATCH: Former Sharks player saves shark from death SA men's water polo side crash to USA in latest drubbing Aussie ref for All Blacks-Springboks Test

Fixtures
Saturday, 27 July 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Argentina, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 10 August 2019
Australia v New Zealand, Perth Oval 11:45
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena 21:40
Saturday, 17 August 2019
South Africa v Argentina, Loftus Versfeld 17:05
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will win next weekend's rematch in Wellington?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 