NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

All Black Barrett cops 3-week ban for shoulder charge

2019-08-13 06:38
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 10: The referee shows Sc
The referee shows Scott Barrett of the All Blacks the red card during the 2019 Rugby Championship Test Match between the Australian Wallabies and the New Zealand All Blacks at Optus Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Related Links

Wellington - All Blacks lock Scott Barrett will miss Saturday's Bledisloe Cup decider against Australia after receiving a three-week ban for a shoulder charge during New Zealand's loss to the Wallabies last weekend.

Barrett was red carded for his hit on Michael Hooper late in the first half of the 47-26 defeat in Perth and was facing up to six weeks on the sidelines.

But the SANZAAR judicial committee reduced the punishment, citing Barrett's early guilty plea, remorse and exemplary disciplinary record.

"Barrett has been suspended from all forms of the game for three weeks, up to and including Sunday, September 1," it said in a statement released Tuesday.

While the decision rules Barrett out of the second and deciding Bledisloe Test in Auckland on Saturday, he will be available for New Zealand's World Cup warm-up against Tonga in Hamilton on September 7.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 talking points: Argentina v Springboks Boks drop in rankings despite Rugby Championship win OPINION | CSA's clean slate: Bigger worries than Nkwe appointment Rassie confirms Kolisi will get game time at Loftus Mallett: Kolbe slotted in seamlessly at scrumhalf
Boks drop in rankings despite Rugby Championship win Boks: Pollard MUST only resurface in Japan OPINION | CSA's clean slate: Bigger worries than Nkwe appointment Proteas rope in Prince, Adams for Indian spin camp Rassie van der Dussen awarded national contract

Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Did the Springboks' performance against the All Blacks in Wellington change your belief in who will win the Rugby World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 