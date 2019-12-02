NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

All Blacks take world champion Springboks to fortress Eden Park in 2020

2019-12-02 11:26
Rassie Erasmus (Getty)
Cape Town - Circle Saturday, September 5, 2020 in your diaries.

That's the confirmed date for next year's All Blacks v Springboks Rugby Championship clash at Eden Park in Auckland.

The All Blacks on Monday confirmed the dates and venues for all their 2020 mid-year (Wales and Scotland) and Rugby Championship home Tests.

Having played the world champion Springboks in Wellington during the past two Rugby Championships, the much-anticipated clash will move to fortress (from a New Zealand point of view) Eden Park next year.

This year's Rugby Championship clash at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington ended in a 16-all draw, while in 2018 the Springboks memorably clinched a 36-34 victory.

By the time the whistle sounds in 2020, it will have been seven years since the two proud nations clashed at Eden Park.

In the 2013 Rugby Championship, the All Blacks won 29-15 - in a Test best remembered (or forgotten?) for the sending off of Springbok hooker Bismarck du Plessis by French referee Romain Poite.

In total, New Zealand and South Africa have clashed 10 times at Eden Park. The All Blacks have won seven of those matches, with two ending in draws. The Springboks' lone success will, by kick-off, have come 83 years ago in 1937 in a match won 17-6 by the visitors.

The All Blacks will begin their home Rugby Championship commitments against Australia (in what will double as a Bledisloe Cup clash) on August 15 in Wellington, followed a fortnight later by their match against Argentina in Hamilton.

The Springboks match, with the Freedom Cup on the line, will take place the weekend thereafter.

In 99 total Tests between the sides, the All Blacks hold a 59-36 advantage, with four stalemates.

SA Rugby is yet to confirm the dates and venues of the Springboks' home 2020 Rugby Championship matches.

- Compiled by Garrin Lambley

 

